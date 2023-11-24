Startup Week Malaysia To Kick Off 1 December

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Startup Week Malaysia, the country’s first-ever nationwide initiative dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, is set to spark innovation from December 1-9 this year.

Hosted by a coalition of startup organizations, including Female Founders in Malaysia, Nextupasia, Asia School of Business, and Cradle – each known for their significant contributions to Malaysia’s entrepreneurial landscape – this event promises to be a cornerstone for startup founders and the ecosystem at large.

Spanning from Penang to Johor, and extending to Kota Kinabalu and Klang Valley, Startup Week Malaysia unites aspiring and seasoned founders, angel investors, community leaders, and other pivotal players.

Startup Week Malaysia is a weeklong celebration dedicated to educating, inspiring, and connecting entrepreneurs across the nation. Inaugurated in 2023, the series is powered by a coalition of organisations that are at the forefront of nurturing startups and fortifying the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Malaysia.

This initiative opens up avenues for participants to gain insights from industry experts, forge co-founder relationships, and secure mentorship crucial for their startup’s success.

Keynote sessions like Startup School will showcase seasoned founders like Richard Ker, illuminating the art of “Expanding Your Value Through Storytelling” while Rong Liew demystifies “Building Effective Products” and Bikesh of 1337 Ventures breaks down the essentials of startup funding.

Additionally, the event brims with unique engagements such as networking sessions spearheaded by Female Founders in Malaysia & Southeast Asia, the thrilling “Fundrace” by Digital Penang, the insightful “Bridging the Tech Talent Gap in Malaysia” by Malaysia Pay Gap and 42Malaysia, the invigorating “Hiking with Founders” led by Yeoh Chen Chow, and the interactive “BarCamp Cyberjaya”, among others.

Some highlights participants can look forward to are the Startup School on 4 December featuring talks by successful founders like Ker of RK Digital on storytelling and Mike Smith of 1337 Ventures on startup funding, Peer Power: Level-Up & Thrive Together – connect with experts in branding, business support and law, Pitch@ASB to hone pitching skills and get feedback, Bridging the Tech Talent Gap in Malaysia roundtable with representatives from MalaysianPAYGAP and 42KL, Session by Ah Beng GPT creator Dylan Tan on leveraging AI for marketing as well as networking activities like Start Up Week Slow Run and Founders Hike.

Daniel Cerventus – co-founder of Malaysia Startup Week

We envisioned Startup Week Malaysia as a catalyst for the vibrant startup community, equipping founders with the knowledge, connections, and resources they need to thrive. For our first year, our focus is on creating an inclusive platform for learning and networking that’s as diverse as Malaysia’s entrepreneurial spirit. Daniel Cerventus, Co-founder of Malaysia Startup Week

For a complete lineup and to secure your place in this groundbreaking event, extend your network and join the nation’s innovators at www.startupweekmalaysia.com.

