Complete Your Home Theatre System With The Samsung Q800C Soundbar [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Having a TV without a soundbar is like having pizza without cheese — it’s just not as satisfying. This is because built-in TV speakers can’t provide the richness of sound that dedicated sound systems can.

Premium soundbars like the Samsung Q800C make up for the lack of flavour by enhancing sound quality and creating a more immersive and enjoyable content-consuming experience.

It has a sleek and elegant design that matches well when placed under any TV and with most decor. The soundbar itself comes with two side-firing drivers, some touch-sensitive buttons and a small digital display that shows basic information, like what mode it is in, for easy navigation.

Meanwhile, its subwoofer tower can connect wirelessly to the soundbar and be placed anywhere in the room (as long as it’s near a power source).

In fact, what makes the Q800C convenient is that the whole setup can be connected wirelessly with a Samsung TV like the 65″ OLED 4K S95C, or any other mobile device via WiFi or Bluetooth. And instead of an audio jack, the soundbar comes with two HDMI ports.

It can be controlled using its own dedicated remote or be synced to operate together with a Samsung TV remote — turning the soundbar on or off when the TV does.

In terms of audio performance, the soundbar delivers clarity, depth and deep bass on its own.

But when paired with the right TV, the system’s Q-Symphony feature kicks in to synchronize the sound between the TV speakers and the soundbar to provide a more immersive experience when watching shows, movies and other video content, as well as gaming (though since “real” gamers wear headphones, there’s not much to say about that.)

The soundbar also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound formats, and although it doesn’t quite provide a true surround sound experience, the soundbar’s adaptive sound and SpaceFit Sound Pro function do well to optimise the sound to fill the room and give that theatrical feel to the content being played.

However, the soundbar’s deep and rich bass does get in the way of the high and midrange sounds. This may make some music, particularly those of the more lyrical type, sound a little muddy.

It can also result in action sound effects, like explosions in movies louder than the dialogue which can be a little disorienting.

But overall, at RMRM3,999, the Samsung Q800C soundbar is a premium device that delivers great sound quality that’ll enhance any home theatre system.

Check out this video to learn more.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.