Maria’s SteakCafe’s 3-Tier Spread For Hari Raya Is A Yummy Feast [Review]

Maria’s SteakCafe is pork-free and the restaurant assures all their beef and poultry are halal.

For Ramadan and Raya, Maria’s SteakCafe has curated a communal concept menu showcasing a 3-tier spread of wholesome food, symbolising abundance and togetherness.

Each course on round trays features Maria’s signature appetiser, the main courses, and delectable sides.

The seasonal menu is available in beef and non-beef options with portions for 2 pax or 4 pax.

Here’s a peek at the beef and non-beef sets for 4 pax that we tried:

Appetiser & Drinks

Dates

Maria’s SteakCafe’s special Rose & Lychee mocktail

Main course

Grilled Salmon

NZ Lamb Cutlets

Argentinian Striploin

All sets come with

Spicy Mussels

Garlic Bread

Portobello Mushroom

Roasted Potatoes

Sauteed Vegetables

Steak Fries

The Taste Test

The NZ Lamb Cutlets are served with the bony ends already wrapped in foil, making it easy to pick up and eat. The tender and juicy meat goes well with the mint sauce.

The dish is also well complemented with the air asam, percik sauce, and mustard/garlic butter as extra dipping sauces. The three sauces can also be paired with the equally tender Argentinian Striploin.

If you want to treat yourself, you can upgrade the Argentinian Striploin to Black Angus Ribeye, Wagyu MB7 Tenderloin, or Wagyu MB9 Ribeye.

4-pax non-beef and beef set, and Maria’s SteakCafe’s signature Rose & Lychee drink. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Meanwhile, the Grilled Salmon pairs best with the tangerine sauce. The citrusy flavours blend well with the soft salmon which flakes easily.

Since it’s quite a meaty meal, the other dishes such as the fragrant garlic bread, mushrooms, and potatoes help to “reset” the palate.

Seafood lovers will enjoy having the Spicy Mussels. While it’s supposed to be spicy, I liked that the sauce has a tomato or Bolognese-like sauce. The mussels were large and provided different flavours and textures from the lambs and slices of beef.

The Rose & Lychee mocktail is served with a lychee fruit. The drink was just nice on the sweetness scale and a bite of the fresh lychee was refreshing.

The Verdict

Since the delicious sets are served on a 3-tier rack, it’s perfect for sharing with family and friends during iftar or a reunion feast.

The standout dishes were the NZ Lamb Cutlets and Argentinian Striploins. If it feels too meaty, the garlic bread, roasted potatoes, and steak fries help to balance the flavours.

4-pax beef set with the four dipping sauces. Image: Maria’s SteakCafe

Maria’s SteakCafe at 1Powerhouse also offers a magnificent view from its floor-to-ceiling windows, especially when the city lights up at night. The cosy environment makes it a perfect family-friendly setting for a memorable dining experience.

Maria’s SteakCafe Hari Raya Menu 2024 is available from 10 March 2024 to 7 May 2024 at all Maria’s SteakCafe outlets in Klang Valley.

It’s priced at RM250++ for a 2-pax set and RM500++ for a 4-pax set. Each Hari Raya 4-pax set comes with a RM50 cash voucher for future visits.

For more information about the menu or to make a reservation, please call Maria’s SteakCafe at +60179020339 or visit www.marias.com.my to book your table.

