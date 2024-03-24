15 Malaysian Ramadan Lingo & Slangs For Noobs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The holy month of Ramadan is the 9th month in the Islamic lunar calendar. Muslims will fast (puasa in the Malay language) from sunrise to sunset.

During this holy month, they would abstain from eating, drinking, and bad habits such as gossiping or being rude.

They would then break their fast with an evening meal called iftar. Fasting is not a must for all Muslims as special considerations are made for children, pregnant women, breastfeeding women, and menstruating women. People whose health could be affected by fasting are also exempted.

Throughout the Ramadan month, you might hear some Ramadan-related slang and jargon. Here are some of them and what they mean:

1. Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Kareem

Ramadan Mubarak means Blessed Ramadan while Ramadan Kareem means Generous Ramadan.

Both phrases can be used to wish or greet someone a good start to Ramadan.

2. Puasa

Puasa is the act of fasting.

3. Buka puasa

Buka puasa means the act of breaking the fast. Over in Sabah and Sarawak, buka puasa is known as sungkai or sungkey.

4. Suhoor

Suhoor is the meal consumed at dawn before starting the fast.

5. Iftar

Iftar is the sunset meal to end the day’s fast.

Muslims pray inside Masjid Quba in Medina Saudi Arabia. For illustration purposes. Image: TRP File

6. Tarawih

Tarawih means “relax and relaxation” when translated from Arabic. Tarawih is a special congregational prayer held every evening after Ishak prayers during the Ramadan month.

7. Moreh

Moreh is supper served after tarawih prayers. It’s usually served at mosques or surau.

8. Zakat Al Fitr or Zakat Fitrah

Zakat Al Fitr or Zakat Fitrah is a special obligatory alms Muslims are required to offer before the end of the fasting month.

An Asian Muslim woman reading the Quran on a praying carpet. For illustration purposes. Image: TRP File

9. Lailatul Qadr

Lailatul Qadr means the Night of Power, the night the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

10. Iktikaf

Iktikaf is the practice of spiritual retreat or isolation some Muslims practice during the last ten days of Ramadan. Muslims would usually stay in the mosque with the intention to get closer to Allah by performing prayers or reading the Quran.

11. Taqwa

Taqwa is a term for being conscious and cognizant of God. It’s a state of being where Muslims strive for spiritual satisfaction.

12. Geng plastik hitam

Geng plastik hitam (black plastic bag gang) refers to people who are caught eating in public when they should be fasting. The black plastic bag refers to the idea of any opaque bags used to smuggle food.

13. Fidyah

Fidyah is a donation made by someone who is not obligated to fast and is unable to replace the fast due to old age or suffering an illness.

14. Kaffarah

Kaffarah refers to a penalty when one breaks their fast on purpose. Usually, they’ll “cover” by fasting for 60 days continuously (2 months). If they are unable to do so, they can opt to donate to 60 needy persons or donate the equivalent amount to charity.

15. Anak bulan

“Anak bulan” is often heard prior to the start of Ramadan and Syawal. It is the sighting of the new moon to determine when Ramadan begins and ends.

