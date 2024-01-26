Check Out These Popular Satay Spots Around KL As Recommended By You (TRP Readers)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Looking for somewhere you can pick up some sweet succulent satay to eat wherever you are? Follow us as we share places around KL to get satay.

We have based our suggestions on your recommendations, so take some notes and make your way down to get some delicious satay.

1. Satay Zainah Ismail

Given that, Satay Zainah Ismail is located within a residential area it can be very easy to miss this wonderful Satay restaurant. Whilst they do not serve drinks on locations it is very easy to walk across the street to get some fresh juice that you can bring inside. Even those who do not enjoy satay much will be blown away by the quality of this sweet succulent satay that is served at Satay Zainah Ismail.

Address: 1077, Lorong Kiri 20, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 54000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 5 pm – 10 pm, Closed on Monday

Contact number: 03-4256 9973

2. Maarof Satay Kampung Bharu

Hidden on a side street off of Jalan Raja Abdullah sits this quaint satay restaurant. If you are tired of packed restaurants full of tourists then head here. With satay that is always delicious along with authentic local service, you can never be disappointed at Maarof Satay.

Address: Kampung Baru, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: Monday to Saturday: 4 pm – 10 pm, Closed on Sunday

Contact number: 019-231 8837



3. Satay Station Kampung Pandan

Located a little ways off of MMR2 sits Satay Station, With its cool Malay house-style decorations, you can really feel the local culture at the restaurant. Satay Station has some of the most delectable and juicy satay anywhere in KL along with a wide variety of other options, you would be missing out on the opportunity to indulge in whatever you are craving.

Address: 55, Jalan Pandan Kemajuan A, Kampung Pandan Dalam, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Selangor

Business hours: Daily 12:30 pm – 11 pm

Contact number: 019-210 6607

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

4. Capital Cafe

Looking for a place where you can get delicious and authentic Malay cuisine, then head on down to Capital Cafe. Found on an adjacent street to Jln Raja Luat sits this authentic Malay coffee shop, with many different dishes from Sotong Rojak to mee rebus. However, the satay that they serve is to die for. So head on down to Capital Cafe for some delicious satay.

Address: 213, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, City Centre, 50100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 am – 7 pm, Closed on Sunday

Contact number: 012-854 5046

Social media: Instagram





Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.