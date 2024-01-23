Here’s Where To Go To Explore Authentic Korean Flavours On A Budget

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you craving a taste of Korea without breaking the bank? Look no further! We’re about to whisk you away to South Korea by indulging your taste buds with authentic Korean cuisine and the right ambience.

We’ve rounded up four Korean restaurants for you to explore! So, clear your calendar, set the dates, and plan your next flavourful adventure!

1. Bamboo House Korean BBQ Restaurant @ Sunway, PJ [Non-halal]

Image: Tan BF & Choon Lin Kuan

Embark on a delightful all-you-can-eat culinary journey for both lunch and dinner at this Korean BBQ restaurant in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya. Grab a friend along to enjoy the current promotion: Lunch (for minimum 2 persons) at RM36nett and dinner at RM38nett.

The promotion features a variety of meat choices for your barbecue delights and comes with a generous serving of refillable banchan (side dishes). Their Kimchi soup and kimchi pancake are a must-try. The attentive servers ensure a pleasant dining experience by promptly replacing burnt pans. Opt for outdoor seating if indoor barbecues aren’t your vibe! Your feast awaits!

Address: 21, Jalan PJS 8/17, Dataran Mentari, Bandar Sunway, 46150 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Business hours: Daily 12 pm to 11pm

Contact number: 03-5613 3109/ 016-995 3109

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

2. Dae Jang Geum Korean Restaurant @ Section 14, PJ [Non-halal]

Since a Korean runs the establishment, you’ll find authentic and flavourful Korean cuisine here. The portions are generous and their best-sellers such as the Korean Fried Chicken dripping in sweet savoury sauce and the lusciously fluffy steamed egg must not be missed.

The mouthwatering kimchi stew is said to be a perfect blend of sweet, salty, spicy, and sour flavours. The chef at Dae Jang Geum Korean Restaurant also happily accommodates vegetarian requests!

Address: 20B-2 and 20B, 3, Jalan 14/20, Seksyen 14, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Business hours: Daily 11:30am to 3pm, 5pm to 10pm

Contact number: 03-7932 5769

3. Gangnam88 @ Sunway Giza Mall [Halal]

Gangnam88 offers a warm and cosy Korean-style restaurant with the essence of a local Seoul eatery for casual dine-ins. Their menu boasts various flavourful dishes that are beautifully presented – perfect for updating your Instagram!

The restaurant is generous with portions, and their recommended dishes include galbi barbecue, expertly cooked for you, and a crispy seafood pancake. Whether it’s a family, friends, or colleagues gathering, this spot suits everyone. Plus, ample parking space ensures a hassle-free experience!

Address: B 9-1 Sunway Giza Mall, Jalan PJU 5/14, Kota Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Business hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 11am to 10pm, Closed on Monday

Contact number: 03-6151 6488

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

4. The Fire Korean Restaurant @ Tropicana Gardens Mall [Halal]

At Fire Korean Restaurant, every main course comes with awesome banchan (side dishes) of your choice. The “stars” on demand are the crispy Kimchi pancake, the flavourful beef kimbap, and the mega-sized omelette. Vegetarian options are available too.

The restaurant also overlooks the beautiful neighbourhood and lush greenery outside so it’s a treat for the eyes. The restaurant is highly popular with the locals so it’s advisable to drop by on weekdays.

Address: 3F-18, 3rd Floor, Tropicana Gardens Mall, Persiaran Surian, Tropicana Indah, 47810 Selangor, Petaling Jaya

Business hours: Daily 12pm to 10pm

Contact number: 018 9540 797

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

