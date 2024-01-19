Curry Puff Listed As Top 5 Delicious Pastries In The World 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s delicacies are undoubtedly among the best cuisines out there. Be it our nasi lemak or chicken rice, our nation triumphs when it comes to food.

A recent food crowning by TasteAtlas is one clear indication of this.

The lifestyle site which is known to highlight various cuisines around the world, has listed curry puff as one of the tastiest pastry dishes in the world. Curry puff indeed ranks in the top five.

TasteAtlas

While describing curry puff’s flavourful taste, TasteAtlas did not shy away from highlighting the dish’s roots – that it was invented by the Malays from the Malay Peninsula.

“It is believed that the flavourful snack was invented by the Malays from the Malay Peninsula and parts of Sumatra and Borneo,” wrote the site.

The site even went further to list the restaurants that serve some of the best curry puffs.

The list includes three local restaurants – HOMI Chicken Curry Puff in Petaling Jaya, Kampong Kravers in Kuala Lumpur, and Adam’s Famous Chicken Curry Puff in Georgetown, Penang.

How to make it

This announcement obviously calls for a celebration. Hence, in light of the news, we thought it would be great for us to share with you the recipe for curry puffs that was once shared by Che Nom.

Christie At Home

Ingredients for Curry Puff:

4 cups of wheat flour

½ cup of cooking oil

2 tablespoons of margarine

1 cup of cold water

2 large cups of rice flour

Ingredients for the filling:

6 to 7 potatoes

1 large onion

3 cloves of garlic

2 stalks of curry leaves

4 tablespoons of curry powder

1-2 tablespoons of chili powder

300 chicken filling

1 teaspoon of black pepper powder

A little water

1 cube of chicken essence

1-2 tablespoons of sugar

Salt

Chinese celery (daun soup)

Preparation method:

Ways to cook curry puff:

Finely chop the garlic and dice the onion. Wash the chinese celery clean and cut to remove the roots. Then finely chop its leaves. Peel and wash the potato clean. Then, cut it into cubes. Fill the chicken, remove the bones, and chop coarsely. Mix the meat curry powder and chili powder with a little bit of water. Heat the oil and fry the onion until it is soft and wilted. Add garlic When the onion is fragrant, add the curry leaves and stir well. When the smell of curry leaves rises, add the curry spice mix and stir until dry and the oil breaks. Add 1-2 times water and repeat cooking until dry again. Add the chicken and black pepper powder. Stir well. Add the chicken and potato starch cubes. Add a little water so that the potatoes soften quickly, as well as salt and sugar. Stir well and cook until the potatoes are soft. When the potatoes are soft, sprinkle the chinese celery leaves and turn off the heat. Let it cool before making the puff.

Che Nom/ MyMall

Ways to make the curry puff’s skin:

Measure and add wheat flour, rice flour, and salt in a bowl. Mix all the ingredients. Melt margarine and cooking oil. Pour the oil and melted margarine bit by bit into the flour. Stir well until you get a crumbly texture like breadcrumbs (stir with a spoon because the oil is still hot). Add cold water bit by bit to the mix and knead until it forms a dough. Rest the dough for half an hour. When the dough has risen, take it out and knead again. Divide the dough into little balls and flatten each. Take a spoonful of the filling and place it in the centre of each flattened dough. Fold and press the sides, leave about 1/2 centimetre to crimp. Crimp the dough neatly to seal the filling inside. Heat the oil and fry the curry puff. Turn it around occasionally. When it browns, take it out and drain the oil.

When it is ready, it can be served with a hot drink of your choice. So, there you have it! Hope you found the ingredients to be easy and convenient.

Enjoy your meal!

