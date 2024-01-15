Flavours On Fire: Unveiling The Best 6 Ikan Bakar Spots In KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine walking into the stall after a long day and smelling the delicious fish wrapped in banana leaves and kissed by charcoal flames.

Rain or shine, having grilled fish with steamed white rice just hits the right spot and leaves you craving for more.

If you’re feeling hungry right now, check out some of the best spots for ikan bakar beloved by many, in no particular order.

Since these restaurants are usually packed, remember to arrive early or book your spot to avoid disappointment.

1. Ikan Bakar Seri Melaka @ Jalan Bellamy

This hidden gem in Kuala Lumpur is famous for its grilled stingray (ikan pari) paired with their homemade sambal. It has a roadside stall ambience and guests get to choose to dine in (under the roof) or dine out under the trees. Other than grilled stingray, the other popular food on the menu includes grilled chicken and squid. The portions are generously large so it’s best to dine with a group and share.

Address: No 2, Medan Ikan Bakar Jalan Bellamy, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Business hours: Saturday to Thursday: 11am – 4pm, Half-day on Fridays

Contact: 010-367 7576

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

2. Restoran Makan Sedap @ Setapak

This restaurant is a great place to enjoy a BBQ night out with family and friends. Start your seafood extravaganza by choosing a diverse array of fresh seafood and then informing the chef of your preferred cooking method. The delightful spread including free-flowing white rice, ulam-ulaman, and tantalizing sambal belacan is sure to keep everyone happily full.

Address: 383, Jalan Pahang, Setapak, 53000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: Friday to Sunday: 6pm-1am

Contact: 011-2362 7468

3. Kak Jat Ikan Bakar (Gerai No. 3)

The ikan bakar steals the show at this seafood paradise due to its unbeatable tenderness and affordability. The squid is also extremely fresh and tender. Guests are highly recommended to dip into the special sambal cecah sauce for the best taste.

Address: Lorong Bellamy, Istana Negara, 50460 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: Monday to Saturday: 11am-3pm, Closed on Sundays

Contact: 019-334 7024

Social media: Facebook

4. Mat Teh Ikan Bakar @ Dato Keramat

This grilled fish haven is always packed so it’s advisable to arrive early on weekdays before 12.30pm to avoid the lunch crowd. The well-seasoned fish is grilled to perfection and deliciously paired with a special homemade sauce boasting the tang of tamarind, lots of onions, and a kick of chopped green chilli. The taste is as simple as it is sensational. Plus, there’s a bonus for hassle-free visits: RELA is on hand to assist with parking.

Address: 10x, Jalan Keramat, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 54000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: Saturday to Thursday: 11am-4pm, Closed on Fridays and Sundays

Contact: 016-366 3123

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

5. Restoran Mak Kimbong @Bangi

This culinary gem takes giant grilled squid to a whole new level. The star of the show is the freshly grilled fish with an explosion of flavour that will leave your taste buds dancing. Dive into a delightful spread with scrumptious Malay kampong-style dishes, complemented with an array of tempting side dishes and desserts. Guests can enjoy all these great food indoors or head out to the breezy outdoors which are spacious and clean.

Address: No 17, Jalan 4/1a, Seksyen 4 Tambahan Bandar Baru Bangi, 43650 Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor

Business hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 7am-5pm, Closed on Mondays

Contact: 011-5186 6314

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

6. Ikan Bakar Pak Din @ Tanglin

Tucked away in a quiet Tanglin alley, this hidden gem promises a seafood delight like no other! Brace yourselves, seafood enthusiasts, for finger-licking good grilled fish that elevates the dining experience. The air asam sauce adds a delicious zing to every bite, making it a must-try for those seeking something special in Kuala Lumpur’s culinary scene. Pairing the grilled fish with a plate of hot rice and ulam-ulaman is the secret formula to foodie bliss. Get ready to indulge in an unforgettable culinary escapade at one of the city’s finest seafood havens!

Address: Perdana Botanical Gardens, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: Monday to Saturday: 8am-3.30pm, Closed on Sundays

Contact: 016-369 7894

