What To Eat For Breakfast? Check Out These 4 Popular Breakfast Spots In The City

It can be hard to decide where to go for breakfast as we are always spoiled for choice in Malaysia.

To make it easier, TRP has compiled a short list offering the best of our Malaysian and Western-style breakfasts or brunches, in no particular order, as suggested by you.

1. Banglo 289

Housed within an old, refurbished bungalow along Jalan Raja Chulan, Banglo 289 specialises in authentic Malay cuisine at affordable prices. Here, guests can enjoy an array of delicious food while admiring the lush greenery around the premises.

For breakfast, the Kelantanese breakfast food takes centre stage. Come lunchtime, guests get to enjoy traditional Malay kampung dishes. Some of the dishes to try include Masak Lemak with duck, beef, or chicken.

Address: Banglo 289, Jalan Raja Chulan, 50200 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 7am-4pm daily

Contact: 03-2022 2060

Social media: Facebook | TikTok

2. BreakfasT.Co

BreakfasT.Co is the place to be if you’re looking for Western-style breakfast food on the go. Think of tapau-ing bagels, English muffins, hashbrowns, and toasties.

Their best sellers include Big Supreme Breakfast, English muffin sandwich, and pulled beef bagel. BreakfasT.co has two branches – one at the open-air site Lepaking in Gombak beside the Taman Melawati eatery, and Serasa Garden.

Business hours:

Monday – Thursday: 7.30am-12pm

Friday: 7.30am-11.30am

Social media: Instagram

3. VCR Bangsar

If you’re feeling a little bit atas (you want to sit down to eat), head over to VCR Bangsar, Jalan Telawi. VCR has been leading the coffee scene in the city and the Western-style breakfast offerings are on par. Expect to see food such as French Toast, VCR Big Breakfast, Scandinavian Breakfast, and Potato Waffles on the menu.

Address: 31, Jalan Telawi 3, 59100 Bangsar Baru, Kuala Lumpur

Business hours:

Monday – Thursday: 7:30am-9pm

Friday – Sunday: 7:30am-10pm

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

4. Yut Kee Restaurant

Yut Kee Restaurant is a historical gem in the city. Despite moving from Dang Wangi to Jalan Kamunting a few years back, the restaurant still pulls in a crowd. The restaurant specialises in Hainanese dishes with a mixture of Western styles such as Special Roast Pork, French Toast with Kaya, and Hainanese pork chop. Expect to experience the kopitiam vibe: delicious food, lots of people, and no air-conditioning.

Address: 1, Jalan Kamunting, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur.

Business hours: 7.30am-3pm daily. Closed on Mondays.

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

For takeaways, call 03-2698 8108

