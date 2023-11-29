FOOK’s Festive Specials Menu Combines Malaysian Flavours With Refined Western Techniques [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This festive season, FOOK introduces a handcrafted 5-course menu to delight even the most discerning palates.

Helmed by Chef Doul, the Masterchef of the Year, the Festive Specials menu promises an artful fusion that marries Malaysian flavours with refined Western techniques.

The Festive Specials menu will go on until 1 January 2024.

Here’s what to expect from the Festive Special menu:

The Taste Test

While waiting for our meal to be ready, we were served a shot of lime juice as a welcome drink.

The first dish of the night was the Yam and Black Mushroom Cake with Sweet Radish Sambal which was served with edible flowers.

It was a tasty snack to start with and the sambal wasn’t too spicy.

Clockwise from top right: Yam and Black Mushroom Cake with Sweet Radish Sambal, Grilled Mini Stuffed Tofu, and Crispy Fried Patin with Pegaga Coriander Puree & Bunga Kantan Salsa. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Crispy Fried Patin with Pegaga Coriander Puree & Bunga Kantan Salsa was delicious. The fish was smooth and paired well with the refreshing pegaga coriander sauce and bunga kantan salsa.

The Grilled Mini Stuffed Tofu had peanut stuffing in it. For tofu lovers, this would be a great and healthy dish. However, for me, I prefer something with more flavour.

Chicken Soto Berempah with Crispy Potato Bits and Northern Style Beef Bone Stew. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

As for the soup, we got to try both versions. The Chicken Soto Berempah with Crispy Potato Bits was a hearty, flavourful dish with the meat and spices within. There were plenty of vegetables in the soup such as carrots, cherry tomatoes, onions, and celeries.

The Northern Style Beef Bone Stew was equally hearty. The beef was soft and tender so it was easy to eat and enjoy the soup. The beef bone stew also has similar helpings of vegetables to make it a complete meal on its own. Both soups can be made spicier by adding the sambal kicap provided.

Clockwise from top right: Fragrant pandan and tomato rice, Roasted Spring Chicken Percik with Seaosnal Ulam, and Sticky Sesame Prawns with Jingle Bell Peppers. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Finally, it was time to enjoy the Mains which were served with pandan and tomato rice. The tomato rice has a fragrant, pandan-infused flavour and a small helping of cashew nuts which complements the flavours of the main dishes.

The Roasted Spring Chicken Percik with Seasonal Ulam was flavourful. The chicken was tender and tasted great with the percik sauce and fresh ulam.

The Sticky Sesame Prawns with Jingle Bell Peppers was finger-licking good. The big prawns were juicy and had a taste of sweet hoisin sauce. It was easily a dish that everyone couldn’t stop having.

Clockwise from top right: Stir Fried Pumpkin & Young Jackfruit with Dried Shrimp Chili Paste, Spicy Fish Head Curry with Ladyfingers, and Sambal Hijau Smoked Duck with Crunchy Tempeh Bits. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Sambal Hijau Smoked Duck with Crunchy Tempeh Bits was definitely something different. The sambal hijau lends a refreshing taste to the smoked duck with a bit of a spice kick.

The Spicy Fish Head Curry with Ladyfingers was another to-die-for dish. The snapper was smooth and I wished the dish could have been paired with roti canai due to the good curry sauce.

The Stir Fried Pumpkin & Young Jackfruit with Dried Shrimp Chili Paste had a nice crunch to it and served as a nice buffer dish among all the other dishes.

Kek Gula Hangus with Santan Pearls, Caramel Sauce and Smoked Coconut Ice Cream, and the cocktail Oishii. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The final dish for the night is the dessert, Kek Gula Hangus with Santan Pearls, Caramel Sauce and Smoked Coconut Ice Cream. The cake isn’t too sweet and the texture is reminiscent of a soft, steamed cake. The hint of sweetness comes from the caramel sauce and santan pearls. The smoked coconut ice cream balances out the mildly sweet dessert.

We ended the good meal with a cup of hot tea served in an elegant pot. There was also the choice of coffee.

We also ordered a cocktail, Oishii, made using pisco, watermelon, gari, strawberry puree, and blueberry syrup. The drink is sweet, but you can still taste a hint of alcohol.

The Verdict

My favourite dish is the Crispy Fried Patin with Pegaga Coriander Puree & Bunga Kantan Salsa, followed by the fragrant pandan and tomato rice, Northern Style Beef Bone Stew, and Sticky Sesame Prawns with Jingle Bell Peppers.

I also loved the Sambal Hijau Smoked Duck with Crunchy Tempeh Bits and the Spicy Fish Head Curry with Ladyfingers. I wished I had more of the dessert too.

If you’re looking for a Christmas celebration meal centred around Asian dishes, FOOK’s Festive Special meets the mark.

Image: FOOK

FOOK

Address: 19, Jln Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.

Parking: Valet parking RM10. There’s a limited parking space and you’ll have to walk up a flight of stairs to the restaurant on the right. If you’re bringing along elderly persons or plan to wear heels, please take note of this.

Operation hours: Opens 5pm-11pm. Closed on Mondays.

Tel: 03-2716 2737

Reservations: linktr.ee/fook.kl

Social media: Instagram | Facebook

