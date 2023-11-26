Bake By Mel Offers Delicious Pastries And Fine Cakes In Bukit Jalil [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

F&B entrepreneur Melanie Pong is introducing a new brand BAKE By Mel, elevating pastries and fine cakes using “innovative techniques and doughs.”

At BAKE By Mel, you can enjoy an array of fine cakes, croissants, tacos, sourdough breads, and breakfast meals.

For something different, there’s Bake’s Tacros. A tacro is essentially a croissant that is shaped into a taco shell.

BAKE by Mel also plans to host “Last Affair” sessions which bring finely plated desserts to the night crowd.

Here’s a list of pastries and fine cakes we tried along with drinks:

Pastries and fine cakes

Pure De Vanille

Citrusy

Satay Chicken Focassant

Portuguese Egg Tart

Melting Pain Au Chocolate

Drinks

White Lady

Dirty Houjicha Latte

Earl Grey Cobbler

The Taste Test

Citrusy and Pure De Vanille. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Pure De Vanille is an almond sponge with vanilla cremeux, vanilla Chantilly, and vanilla croustillant. The cake is covered with crushed hazelnut gourmet glaze.

The taste and texture of the cake is similar to Kinder Bueno. The hazelnut crushed gourmet glaze provides a nice crunch with the soft almond sponge.

Citrusy is a refreshing cake made of lime jaconde, mango mint jelly, calamansi curd, mango chiboust, and sugar dough. I love the citrusy flavours and the tangy tang it has. The tanginess balances out with the sweetness of the mango.

Clockwise from the top right: Portuguese egg tart, melting pain au chocolate, and Satay Chicken Focassant with White Lady drink in the background. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Satay Chicken Focassant is a soft bun with chicken satay spread with satay sauce and topped with onion and cucumber. It’ll be a good dish to share in a group too.

As for the Portuguese egg tart, the centre was delicious as it was soft and gooey. However, the pastry is flaky and tough in some parts.

Our final pastry for the day was the Melting Pain Au Chocolate made of Callebaut Chocolate stick and chocolate ganache. The pastry was soft with a light, flaky texture. It has a rich chocolate filling that is slightly melty in the centre.

Earl Grey Cobbler and dirty houjicha latte. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

For drinks, the White Lady was interesting as it was served on a cone cup nestled in a metal holder shaped to look like a deer. The drink was cool and refreshing as it was made of orange, lemon juice, and coconut water.

However, Earl Grey Cobbler drink was a nice surprise. Made out of Earl Grey tea and orange with pear apple cinnamon chunks, the delicious taste is similar to the orange cone jelly we used to eat as kids. The pear apple cinnamon chunks were soft and easy to drink.

The Dirty Houjicha Latte has a nutty and bitter flavour, perfect as a palate cleanser after consuming all the sweet flavours.

The verdict

I really liked Pure De Vanille and Citrusy and think it’s best to order both together. The citrus flavours will help balance out the flavours in Pure De Vanille. The Satay Chicken Focassant will also be a repeat order for me.

The Portuguese egg tart and pain au chocolate are both delicious but there are lots more interesting items on the menu to try as well.

The drinks selection in BAKE by Mel is equally interesting as its selection of pastries and fine cakes. I definitely recommend having the Earl Grey Cobbler if you like a sweet drink.

The exterior of BAKE by Mel in Bukit Jalil. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

BAKE By Mel

Address: 20, Jalan 17/155c, Bukit Jalil, 57000 Kuala Lumpur, WPKL

Operation hours: Open daily from 10am-6pm

Tel: +60162482861

Social media: Instagram | Facebook

