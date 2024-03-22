Ready for Raya? Here Are 5 Cakes And Biscuits That Will Make Your Spread Unique!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As Hari Raya approaches, families across the globe are preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan with delicious feasts and sweet treats.

Among the many traditions of this festive occasion are the unique and diverse cakes that are enjoyed during this time.

From traditional recipes passed down through generations to modern twists on classic flavours, here are our top 5 most unique Raya cakes that are sure to delight your taste buds this holiday season.

Blueberry Tarts

We’ve tasted and seen pineapple tarts, why not try something different? These blueberry tarts are just the thing!

Blueberry tarts are a delightful twist on the classic tart, offering a burst of fruity flavor in every bite.

These bite-sized treats feature a buttery crust filled with sweet and tangy blueberry jam, making them a perfect addition to your Raya dessert table.

Sure, pineapple tarts are nice, but having purple blueberry tarts are way cuter.

Kek Batik Cheese

Here’s another favourite classic, with a modern twist! Fortunately, it comes in so many flavours as well.

#kekbatikindulgence #kekbatikkeladi #kekbatikyam #kekbatikmimpicakes ♬ Jujur – Tereza Fahlevi @mimpicakes Peminat flavour keladi mesti korang fall in love dengan Snowy Yam Urban Indulgence Batek ni😍 Rasa dia sebijik macam aiskrim keladi potong, sedap betul ! Rasa dia memang tak terlalu manis & topping ganache sangat creamy. Kek batik kak D ni versi lembut tau so kalau korang dah try buat memang akan teringat2 rasa dia.. Siapa nak resepi pjj? 😍 #kekbatik

Kek Batik Cheese puts a cheesy twist on the classic no-bake cake. Made with layers of Marie biscuits, chocolate, and cream cheese, this cake offers a unique flavor profile that is both creamy and indulgent.

The addition of cream cheese adds a tangy note that balances the sweetness of the chocolate, making it a memorable dessert for your Raya celebration.

Kek Tapak Kuda, or Gajah, or Dinosaur, or Kucing

Let’s not forget this viral hit, filled with delicious fillings in a soft cake!

The various options in flavour is an adventure itself for you to explore this Raya!

Kek Tapak Kuda, or “Horse Hoof Cake,” is believed to have originated in Brunei. It is also a variation of the classic Swiss Roll.

This moist and flavourful rolled cake is filled with a sweet and sticky filling, making it a perfect accompaniment to your Raya festivities.

Just make sure to keep them refrigerated, we don’t want them to all get eaten in one serving!

Chocolate Hazelnut Nutball Cookies

For chocolate lovers, chocolate hazelnut nutball cookies are a must-try.

♬ Tari-Tari Wau – Mohram @rosienunaa untuk seller2 cake atau cookies yang tengah cari pengganti nutella, boleh la try guna spread ni. korang boleh beli dari @Healthy Baker, my favourite online shop untuk bahan2 bakeri 🫶🏻 Choc Hazel Nut Ball Cookies (sukatan cawan) 250g butter 1/2 cawan gula aising 2 sudu besar tepung susu 2 sudu besar serbuk koko 1/2 cawan tepung jagung 2 cawan tepung gandum (tepung gandum pastikan masuk sikit2, uli sampai doh tak melekat mat tangan. kalau doh dah okay tak perlu habiskan baki tepung tapi kalau doh lembik & melekat lagi kat tangan boleh tambah tepung gandum sikt) #biskutraya

These rich and indulgent cookies are made with a blend of chocolate, hazelnuts, and butter, resulting in a decadent treat that melts in your mouth. With a crunchy exterior and a soft, chewy interior, these cookies are a delightful addition to your Raya festivities.

Matcha Crunchy Cookies

If you’re a fan of the previous Kek Tapak Kuda, you just might like the next one. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with matcha cookies!

Matcha crunchy cookies offer a taste of Japan with a hint of green tea flavour.

These cookies are made with matcha powder, giving them a vibrant green colour and a distinctive earthy flavour.

The crunchy texture adds a satisfying crunch with every bite, making them a delightful treat for those who enjoy the subtle bitterness of matcha.

