K-Pop’s New Jeans To Introduce Exclusive McDonald’s’ Chicken Items This Week

Korean pop group, New Jeans is set to introduce a new series of McDonald’s chicken items. The popular quartet, which debuted last July, will be launching the exclusive menu items as part of its NewJeans Chicken Dance Campaign with the fast food company.

According to the official post by McD, the collaboration will kick off in Malaysia this coming Thursday. The campaign will see the members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein appear in special advertisements and packaging for the exclusive chicken offerings.

“This campaign, which is led by McDonald’s Korea, will be enjoyed by customers in 10 different regions across Asia. We are very happy because we think it may become a special memory.

“Through events such as a dance challenge with NewJeans, we will do our best to make this campaign a success so that customers in a wide variety of markets can enjoy a new and unique experience,” said the company in a statement.

Aside from Malaysia, the campaign will also be available in other Asian countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Vietnam.

This is not the first time McDonald’s has worked with Korean idols to promote their menu. Before New Jeans, the company teamed up with girl group, ITZY for a couple of advertisements.

This was despite not having a meal set with their branding. The company also worked with BTS previously to offer the BTS Meal in 50 countries.

On their way to worldwide domination

Since making their debut in July of last year, New Jeans has gone on to prove that they are a force to be reckoned with. Their two music extended plays (EPs) were met with commercial success upon their release.

The group, for instance, became the fastest South Korean music act to hit one billion streams on Spotify in just 219 days. They achieved the feat despite only releasing a couple of songs.

The band also made their mark at the recent Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, the United States, being the first K-pop girl group to perform there.

