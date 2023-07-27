The Glenlivet Set To Pay Homage To Its History At Upcoming Bothy Pop-Up Event 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

From this coming weekend to the 6th of August, The Glenlivet will be hosting an immersive pop-up experience to celebrate its whisky history and heritage. The event, which will be set inside a ‘Bothy’ (a small cottage), will be situated on level 2 of The Five at Damansara Heights.

Visitors will truly get an opportunity to immerse themselves in the history and heritage of The Glenlivet. In the Barrel section of the Bothy, for example, visitors will learn how whisky barrels are stored and aged.

In the Aroma room, visitors will discover the different flavour notes that give the whisky its distinct characteristics. And the Tasting room, guests will get to savour the distinctive taste of The Glenlive’s different expressions.

Aside from its history, guests who purchase the RM 88 ticket will also get to redeem a cocktail capsule (made from the Glenlivet range of whiskies) expertly crafted by the team at Rakh.

And those who purchase a bottle of The Glenlivet 12-Year-Old, 15 Year Old and Founder’s Reserve, can also opt to personalise the label for a bottle that is proudly and truly their own.

While The Glenlivet will remain the event’s focus point, a number of outlets around The Five will also be a part of the exhibition. Each of the different parties will, in fact, enhance customers’ experience of The Glenlivet.

These include special food pairing menus at Jwala and Seed by Whitegrass, where guests will get to taste The Glenlivet’s award-winning whiskies alongside some exquisite dishes; and an exclusive whisky-tasting flight at Bā by 61Monarchy showcasing the qualities of each expression.

For those who love cocktails, they can look forward to sampling The Glenlivet Culinary Cocktails at Rakh; or check out Here & Now’s flight of The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve cocktails that each represent the past, present, and future.

Guests who partake in each activity can also collect stamps and redeem special gifts from the Bothy, including a bottle of The Glenlivet 12 Year Old.

The Glenlivet Bothy Pop-up experience is held in conjunction with the Malaysian launch of The Glenlivet 12-Year-Old Licensed Dram, the latest limited edition expression celebrating the brand’s history.

Matured in first-fill ex-Bourbon and ex-sherry casks and bottled at a respectable 48% ABV, this is surely one dram founder George Smith would have been proud of. The nose has a lovely fruity, honeyed note that still contains that baking spice-like note that is in Glenlivet’s signature DNA.

On the palate, that honey fruitiness stands out amidst a slightly spicy note, layered with malt and tropical fruits like melons and even a hint of pineapple, before ending with a sweet, fruity finish.

