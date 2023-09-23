Monkey Shoulder Whisky Presents “Mix It Up” Event Series To Revolutionize Weekend Experiences

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Monkey Shoulder, the renowned blended malt whisky brand known for its free-spirited and fun-loving nature, is set to transform the weekend scene with their upcoming event series, “Mix It Up.”

From October to December, whisky enthusiasts and adventurous souls can expect a whirlwind of activities that promise to shake up routines and turn traditional experiences upside down.

As a 100% malt whisky designed for mixing, Monkey Shoulder is committed to helping individuals discover new and exciting ways to enjoy their favourite spirit.

The “Mix It Up” event series will feature a range of captivating engagements, including collaborations, promotions, unconventional drinking venues, and talented DJs who excel at delivering infectious beats to keep attendees grooving.

Get ready to indulge in the perfect blend of whisky and ice cream

Monkey Shoulder has partnered with Licky Chan, a unique culinary ice cream spot, to introduce two delectable whisky-infused flavours to kick off the festivities.

“Gorilla Fuel” combines Amalfi lemons’ zest with amaretto’s richness and the unmistakable presence of Monkey Shoulder.

Meanwhile, “Monkey Colada” offers a tropical twist with vegan coconut ice cream infused with pineapple essence and a splash of Monkey Shoulder.

These tantalizing flavours will be available from 21 September to 30 November at Licky Chan’s Heritage Row, Subang, and REXKL outlets.

But that’s not all – attendees can also look forward to the return of fan-favourite attractions such as the Monkey Slushie and the Giant Monkey Bricks game.

Guests can win exciting merchandise by participating in the game while enjoying a vibrant mix of funky tunes.

A laid-back atmosphere and stylish vibes

For those seeking a daytime adventure, the Coffeeboy Club event on 14 October and 11 November is not to be missed.

Held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petaling Jaya’s trendy The Gasket Alley, this unique cafe offers a delightful twist on weekend brunches.

Guests can savour two mystery Coffeeboy Club cocktails while immersing themselves in a laid-back atmosphere adorned with stylish wood, steel, and neon-orange accents.

Brendon Khoo, Regional Brand Ambassador of Monkey Shoulder, expresses his enthusiasm for the upcoming events.

At Monkey Shoulder, we believe that life is too short for monotony. We are thrilled to bring this epic concept to life and ignite a spark of excitement that breaks people out of their everyday routines! Brendon Khoo, Regional Brand Ambassador of Monkey Shoulder inviting the public for a series of unexpected experiences and uncover new ways to enjoy whisky.

In addition to the event series, Monkey Shoulder will take over various bars in the area to redefine the drinking experience.

From October through December, patrons can anticipate enticing promotions, mobile bars, slushie machines, and the popular Giant Monkey brick games that promise unforgettable year-end celebrations.

Stay connected with Monkey Shoulder on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on all the latest happenings and ensure you don’t miss out on the opportunity to “Mix It Up!

