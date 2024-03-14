Taylor’s University Earns ‘AACSB’ Business School Accreditation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Taylor’s University has proudly secured business accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) through its Taylor’s Business School.

This accreditation grants the university, and its students access to a vast network of more than 1,900 member organisations globally and a network of businesses seeking top talent.

AACSB has 1,013 accredited institutions in over 60 countries and territories and 194 institutions with AACSB accreditation for accounting programs.

Taylor’s Business School stands out as 1 of the 5 private universities in Malaysia to achieve this accreditation, a prestigious recognition that is only held by 6% of business schools worldwide.

Taylor’s University Executive Dean of the Faculty of Business and Law Professor Dr Eddy Chong Siong Choy said that the accreditation elevates the institution’s degrees and cements the Taylor’s Business School as an elite school.

Taylor’s Business School cultivates employable graduates with a blend of expert faculty, industry-relevant curriculum, and immersive learning experiences, ensuring readiness for the ever-changing business landscape. Our AACSB accreditation strengthens ties with industry, enriching student opportunities with internships, guest lectures, and networking events, fuelling their career journey with practical insights. Taylor’s University Executive Dean of the Faculty of Business and Law Professor Dr Eddy Chong Siong Choy

Achieving AACSB accreditation is a mission-driven, rigorous process that includes an in-depth assessment of internal activities, mentorship with an AACSB advisor, and a peer-reviewed evaluation focused on continuous improvement.

During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to achieve their mission and align with AACSB’s accreditation standards. These principles-based standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation, research, and teaching and learning.

