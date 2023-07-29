Taylor’s College Celebrates Over 40 Years of AUSMAT Excellence And Global Opportunities

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Taylor’s College recently commemorated its longstanding partnership with the South Australian Certificate of Education (SACE) Board of South Australia, marking over 40 years of collaboration and academic excellence.

The event was held at Taylor’s Lakeside Campus in Subang Jaya and was attended by industry experts, SACE alumni and the press.

Also present were the SACE Board’s Chief Executive, Michaela Bensley and Dr Steven Barraclough, Visiting Senior Government Official from the Australian High Commission and Josephine Tan, Taylor’s College Campus Director.

Matthew Taverner, Director of SACE International, speaking at the event. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

SACE is part of the AUSMAT (Australian Matriculation), formerly known as South Australian Matriculation (SAM).

The pathway has consistently provided students with a high-quality education, preparing them for higher education and professional success.

A panel discussion themed “Transforming Education: Shaping the Future of Learning” was held during the event.

Industry experts shared their insights and perspectives on exploring educational pathways and institutions that nurture students’ talents holistically. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The AUSMAT Pathway: Empowering Students for Global Opportunities and Future Success

The AUSMAT pathway is renowned worldwide for its effectiveness in providing students with a high-quality education and equipping them with essential skills needed for higher education and future career success.

Serving as a highly sought-after gateway to universities in Australia and beyond, it empowers students to access a wide range of global opportunities.

The SACE Board sets the standards and requirements for the AUSMAT program, ensuring that it meets the same high standards as the Australian education system.

The SACE program offered by Taylor’s College is a globally recognized pre-university program that provides students with a well-rounded education and prepares them for higher education and professional success.

There are several reasons why SACE is considered a good program:

Flexibility: The SACE program allows students to choose from various subjects and tailor their studies to their interests and career aspirations. This flexibility ensures that students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for their future studies and careers. High academic standards: The SACE program is accredited by the South Australian Certificate of Education Board, which sets high academic standards and ensures that the program meets the same rigorous standards as the Australian education system. Global recognition: The SACE program is recognized by universities and employers worldwide, providing students with a competitive edge in today’s global job market. Holistic development: The SACE program emphasizes the development of critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills, as well as personal and social responsibility. This holistic approach ensures that students are prepared for academic, personal, and professional success in all aspects of their lives.

Australian Education in Malaysia: Opportunities and Benefits

Australia is the third most popular destination for Malaysian students studying abroad, after the United Kingdom and the United States.

One reason for this popularity is the high quality of education offered by Australian universities and colleges.

Australia has a well-established and highly-regarded education system, with 43 universities, 40 government-funded public universities, two international universities, and one private speciality university.

Another reason is the cultural similarities between the two countries.

Malaysia and Australia share many similarities in language, culture, and lifestyle, making it easier for Malaysian students to adapt to living and studying in Australia.

Additionally, the Australian government offers a range of scholarships and financial assistance to international students, making it more accessible for Malaysian students to study in Australia.

Did you know that despite its relatively small population of 33 million, Malaysia is amongst the top five nations sending their children to Australia to pursue higher education? 🇲🇾🇦🇺#CareerTalkSeries #MAAC #AustralianEducation #Scholarships #LivingInAustralia pic.twitter.com/MQ1t5c7Ezq — The Malaysian Australian Alumni Council (@MsiaAusAlumni) June 5, 2023

