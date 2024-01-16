Jotun X Christy Ng Welcomes 2024 with Limited-Edition Tote Bag

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Embracing the new year with an exciting collaboration, Jotun teams up with homegrown brand, Christy Ng to create a one-of-a-kind tote bag that redefines the power of self-expression through colours.

Commonly recognised as a paint brand, this unique partnership asserts Jotun’s authority and influence in colour beyond interior décor and into the realm of fashion.

Inspired by Jotun’s legendary pigments, this limited-edition tote bag is a blend of three beautiful shades: tranquil Jotun Blue, passionate Jotun Red, and effervescent Jotun Yellow.

The signature monogram, adorned with Jotun’s iconic colours, adds a captivating charm, infusing vibrancy to the wardrobe. Curated with the distinctive flair of Christy Ng’s fashion-forward designs, this chic tote will see people bring their sense of style into both their living spaces and personal fashion choices.

Echoing Jotun’s ambitions, this partnership goes beyond mere paint, infusing life and personality into fashion staples.

Jotun X Christy Ng Canvas Tote

Yousra Lemaamer, Marketing Manager of Jotun Malaysia & Singapore said “We are thrilled to join forces with Christy Ng for this exciting venture. The collaboration is a testament to our shared passion for creativity and self-expression. Together, we aim to inspire a fresh approach to wearing colours. This also marks the beginning of an exciting journey for both brands as we look forward to continued collaboration and innovative curations in 2024.”

“At Christy Ng, we believe that style knows no boundaries. Collaborating with a paint brand like Jotun is unconventional and unique as it allows us to extend our creativity in using colours beyond traditional fashion. This alliance is a celebration of individuality and encourages people to embrace colour in all aspects of their lives.” expressed Christina Ng, Founder & CEO of Christy Ng.

This limited-edition tote bag is available for redemption online when you spend a minimum of RM500 on Jotun premium paints of Majestic interior paint and Jotashield exterior paint. One of Jotun’s premium interior paints is Majestic Sense, that actively purifies indoor air with innovative clean air technology.

This product perfectly complements the latest 2024 Global Colour Collections (GCC 2024), which was launched last November and consists of 23 colours for consumers to tap into their inner artists, turning ideas and emotions into visual expressions at home.

Another standout product which consumers can purchase is the Jotashield Ultra Clean which self-cleans exterior walls with rain, featuring breakthrough AntiDirt Technology. This limited-edition tote bag is a testament to the seamless integration of fashion and interior design, offering consumers a chance to redefine their personal spaces and wardrobes in one harmonious sweep.

The tote bag redemption is valid now till 28 February 2024, while stocks last. Name personalization options are also available to make it uniquely yours or as a special gift for your loved ones.

Consumers can catch a glimpse of the tote bag which is window-displayed across all Christy Ng stores in Malaysia.

Aside from that, Jotun is also having a roadshow happening over two consecutive weekends: the 13th and 14th as well as on the 20th and 21st of January 2024, with exciting giveaways and colour consultation services provided. To find out more about the roadshow, consumers can head over to Jotun Malaysia’s official Instagram and Facebook page.

For more details about this exclusive collaboration with Christy Ng and the limited-edition tote bag, visit https://www.jotun.com/my-en/decorative/promotion.

