Sparkle, Shine & Ready Your Home Together As A Family This Lunar New Year With The 3M Scotch-Brite™ Brand

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Welcome the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in 2024 with a sparkly clean home using the 3M Scotch-Brite™ range of home cleaning products that deliver easy-to-use solutions for everyone. The 3M Scotch-Brite™ range of products includes sponges, sweepers, scourers and cloths that will allow consumers to keep every part of the home clean and tidy at all times.

The ever-popular 3M Scotch-Brite™ household brand can help families save time as cleaning becomes more efficient during the annual pre-Lunar New Year spring cleaning. With a wide range of products available for every need, families can be assured that a product will be suited for every corner of the house. Spring cleaning should also be a family affair, where everyone contributes to the joy of a sparkling home during the festive period.

“At 3M, we have an unwavering commitment to innovation and these Scotch-Brite™ products simplify cleaning tasks and provide a new level of efficiency to ensure that cleaning is a breeze. Embracing the spirit of the upcoming Lunar New Year season, the Scotch-Brite™ brand offers a perfect blend of effectiveness and ease, ensuring our homes are clean and radiantly festive-ready. Be it for the spring cleaning that awaits as an activity for the entire family or any minor clean-ups throughout the 15 days of celebration — with the Scotch-Brite™ brand, you can focus on the things that matter – time with your family,” shared Stephanie Ng, Category Development Marketing Manager for the Scotch-Brite™ brand, 3M Malaysia and Singapore.

Cleaning Made Easy: Dive into a World of Convenience with the new Scotch-Brite™ Hands-Free Mop and Easy Sweeper Plus+ Combo!

Scotch-Brite™ Hands Free Mop with Compact Bucket

As the vibrant festivities of Lunar New Year approaches, families prioritise having a clean and welcoming home. Spring cleaning holds deep-rooted cultural importance during this auspicious time, symbolising the removal of the old to make way for the new. The role of spring cleaning should not only fall on one family member, but everyone should participate as a family activity so that all tasks can be completed efficiently and in less time.

The Scotch-Brite™ Hands Free Mop with Compact Bucket, a revolutionary addition to our cleaning solutions, is perfectly timed for pre-Lunar New Year preparations. The 2-way mop cloth works well for wet and dry cleaning and is versatile not only for various types of floors but also for walls and ceilings.

Say goodbye to stubborn hair and dust, as this hands-free mop smoothly removes impurities, ensuring a thorough clean. The durable bucket also features a splash-proof design, complementing the mop’s efficiency. With a double scraper that swiftly removes water and a compact design for easy storage, the hands-free mop is a must-have for households seeking a convenient and effective cleaning solution. The 4x absorbency also ensures a superior cleaning experience, making it the perfect choice for spring cleaning. For added convenience, refills that can absorb 4x its weight in water are also available.

Scotch-Brite™ Easy Sweeper Plus+ Paper Wiper Mop

For a quick 5-minute clean-up before and after your reunion dinner, Scotch-Brite™ Easy Sweeper Plus+ Paper Wiper Mop is another excellent companion and efficient helper — so easy to use, even the family’s youngest members can lend a hand. The Scotch-Brite™ Easy Sweeper Refills are also available in wet and dry options to enhance your cleaning experience. The dry refills use electrostatic charge for efficient dust pickup, while the wet refills offer 27% more moisture* and have 99.9% anti-bacterial properties where its anti-bacterial foam keeps odour-causing germs from building up on the sponge for a more hygienic clean, every time.

The raised cushion pad with a honeycomb design picks up even more dirt and dust. With a longer mop stick and a bigger mop plate, you can reach further and clean faster without worrying about backaches. The 360-degree rotation on the mop head also provides better control when being used.

Versatility meets toughness: Scotch-Brite® Scrub Dots Sponges and Scotch-Brite™ General Purpose Cloth — from gentle cleansing to heavy-duty scrubbing, we’ve got you covered this festive season!

Scotch-Brite™ Non-Scratch Dots Non-Scratch Sponge Scotch-Brite™ Non-Scratch Scrub Dots Heavy Duty Sponge

Maintaining a hygienic and visually pleasing home environment is crucial, especially during Lunar New Year. Many households have seen food scraps stuck in sponges, stubborn grease on pans and dusty ceiling fans. As families prepare for the auspicious celebration of the Lunar New Year, having the right product companion will ensure effective cleaning, contributing to a fresh and welcoming environment for the festive season.

Enhance your cleaning routine with the exceptional performance of the Scotch-Brite® Non-Scratch Scrub Dots (Non-Scratch/Heavy Duty) Sponges, the solution for the toughest messes. With the sponges, you will not have to worry about any remnants from your Lunar New Year reunion dinner from fried spring rolls or braised mushrooms getting on the sponge after cleaning, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene.

For everyday grease, grime or dirt on surfaces like non-stick coated pots and pans, consumers can use the Scotch-Brite® Non-Scratch Scrub Dots Sponges that deliver a gratifying clean without scratching delicate surfaces. On the other hand, for heavier tasks, especially with stainless cookware, Scotch-Brite® Heavy Duty Scrub Dots Sponges are effective in cleaning stubborn stains and burnt bits. The sponge is uniquely designed with 3M technology that has over 500 dots to cut through messes without scratching or without messes getting stuck. For optimal performance, it is recommended that the scrubbing sponge be replaced every four weeks.

Scotch-Brite™ General Purpose Cloth package Scotch-Brite™ General Purpose Cloth

For quick cleaning between guests’ arrivals, the Scotch-Brite™ General Purpose Cloth offers versatility for various surfaces including tables, cupboards, and fan blades. Made of microfiber and has extra absorbent quality, it absorbs up to 50% more than ordinary cotton dishcloths*. You can be assured of having a good clean with just a few quick swipes on any surface.

Spring Cleaning Unity – Share the Burden, Multiply the Fun – Family Teamwork Triumphs!

When tackling a deep clean or just looking for user-friendly cleaning products, the Scotch-Brite™ brand has got you covered. With high-quality and convenient cleaning solutions, 3M aims to simplify the process and help you discover the joy of a cleaner home. So, let’s come together and make cleaning a breeze with the Scotch-Brite™ brand.

Scotch-Brite™ Limited Edition Dragon Scrub Sponge

For a limited time, enjoy discounts up to 30%* during this Lunar New Year from now till 29 February 2024 when you purchase Scotch-Brite™ products on 3M Official Lazada & Shopee Stores and at selected physical retailers. To sweeten the deal, receive a free Scotch-Brite® Limited Edition Dragon Scrub Sponge with a required minimum purchase on selected Scotch-Brite™ products on 3M Official Lazada & Shopee Stores and at selected physical retailers from 1 January 2024 onwards*.

The Scotch-Brite™ Hands Free Mop with Compact Bucket, Scotch-Brite™ Easy Sweeper Plus+ Paper Wiper Mop, Scotch-Brite® Scrub Dots Sponges and Scotch-Brite™ General Purpose Cloth and other Scotch-Brite™ products are available for purchase at key retail stores in Malaysia and Singapore. Online shoppers may visit the official online stores of Malaysia or Singapore based on their location to make purchases.

The options are as follows:

Malaysia Online Official Stores

Lazada

Shopee

Singapore Online Official Stores

Lazada

Shopee

*Terms and conditions apply, while stocks last.

Scotch-Brite™ is a trademark of 3M.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.