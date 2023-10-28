Toyota Outrun Donation Handover Marks Milestone Contribution To National Cancer Society of Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (UMWT) exemplifies its commitment to a better future for all with a generous donation to the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) through its Start Your Impossible (SYI) campaign.

This substantial contribution will significantly enhance NCSM’s ability to expand and improve its services and programs.

Start Your Impossible (SYI) is a branding campaign by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), launched in conjunction with the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

In line with this, UMWT introduced the annual Toyota Outrun, not only promoting a youthful brand image but also reaffirming its position as an innovative mobility company.

The event’s proceeds are dedicated to esteemed Non-Governmental Organizations, such as the NCSM.

President of UMW Toyota, Datuk Ravindran K said: “At UMWT, we firmly believe in the transformative power of collective action. Being a true mobility company means our mission extends far beyond vehicles. It’s about making a profound and meaningful impact in the lives of the people, ultimately forging a brighter, more accessible future for all. Our promise ‘Move Your World’ is driven by our commitment to keep us going forward.”

The 2023 Toyota Outrun garnered an overwhelming response, resulting in a remarkable collection of RM170,000.

This substantial contribution will empower NCSM, the pioneering non-profit cancer organisation in Malaysia since its establishment in 1966.

NCSM has steadfastly provided education, care, and support services to individuals affected by cancer and the broader community.

The funds from Toyota Outrun aim to amplify NCSM’s services, enabling crucial initiatives such as Community Cancer and Health Screening programs, including the transformative Jejak Kanser, and Vaccination Drives.

Additionally, the donation will facilitate daily transportation for patients residing in Children and Adult’s Homes, ensuring vital access to medical care.

“Our collaboration with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia exemplifies our dedication to creating positive change. Together, we aim to amplify the impact of cancer awareness, education, and support, reinforcing our belief in a society where no one faces cancer alone,” Ravindran added.

The official handover ceremony took place at the UMWT Shah Alam Office and witnessed the presence of senior management representatives from UMWT alongside distinguished representatives from the NCSM.

This collaborative effort between UMW Toyota Motor and NCSM showcases a powerful synergy between corporate and social responsibility, demonstrating how organizations can unite to make a substantial and positive impact on society.

For further information about UMWT’s initiatives and to stay updated on efforts towards a more accessible future, click here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.