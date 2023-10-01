SKS Airways And Embraer Present E195-E2 Familiarisation and Demo Flight; Showcasing Technology And Comfort   

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

SKS Airways, having recently announced the lease of 10 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft on May 25, 2023, is proud to showcase the E195-E2 TechLion for familiarization and demonstration flight at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (“Subang Airport”) with Embraer.

The stopover of the E195-E2 TechLion at Subang Airport offers a sneak peek into the exceptional features and advancements of the aircraft as SKS Airways prepares to introduce this cutting-edge aircraft into service in 2024.

The Embraer E195-E2 fleet is part of SKS Airways’s expansion plan which will be part of a new brand offering, soon to be unveiled. In essence, the Airline’s key value proposition will be to offer better connectivity, with the ability to realize better time whilst offering convenience and comfort for passengers travelling within the region.

In July 2023, the aircraft received its Type Certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, paving the way for its entry into service in 2024. The Embraer E195-E2 will form the core of SKS Airways’ expansion plan.

Image: @jonathan_cheah/IG

We are excited about our expansion plan on the back of the E195-E2. The arrival of the E195-E2 ‘TechLion’ at Subang Airport is timely as we are able to demonstrate the exceptional features and advancements in E195-E2 that set it apart in the aviation industry.



With spacious seating, ample legroom and a superbly quiet cabin, passengers can anticipate a remarkable level of comfort when choosing to fly with SKS Airways’ Embraer E195-E2s.



Today’s familiarization and demo flight aims to provide an understanding of the unique features and capabilities of the E195-E2, hence the thinking behind our decision to choose the E195-E2 as our choice of fleet for our next phase of expansion.



From its cutting-edge technology to its exceptional comfort and efficiency, we believe that this aircraft will revolutionize the way people travel. SKS Airways CEO, Dzuleira Abu Bakar

The SKS Airways E195-E2 aircrafts are currently being customized and fitted out by Embraer based in São José dos Campos, Brazil.

The aircraft will be equipped with numerous passenger-friendly features, spacious cabin and premium seating options. SKS’ E195-E2 will be configured in a two-class layout both offering a generous 33-inch seat pitch and a comfortable 29.5-inch seat pitch, except for the emergency exit row with a 39-inch seat pitch.

The aircraft’s ample overhead bin space ensures convenient storage for hand baggage. The E195-E2’s exceptional quietness throughout the flight phases enhances passenger comfort.

Image: @jonathan_cheah/IG

The E195-E2 aircraft stands out as the world’s most efficient single-aisle aircraft with the lowest fuel and noise emissions.

Being the quietest aircraft available on the market, its innovative design and advanced noise reduction technologies ensure a more comfortable cabin environment for passengers, demonstrating SKS Airways’s commitment to offering a better and more convenient travel experience.

The E195-E2 TechLion was on display in Malaysia at the recent Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA’23) event and at the 2021 Selangor Air Show.

In addition, the Embraer E-Jets are city airport specialists and are prevalent in city airports around the world. Its low noise emissions make the E195-E2 perfect for flights in and out of any city Airport.

Airlines have deployed the E-Jets on routes to and from city airports around the world such as London City Airport, New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Rio de Janeiro’s Santos Dumont Airport.

The E-Jets represent 86% of total flights operating in London City Airport. Airlines operating E-Jets into and out of London City Airport include British Airways, Helvetic Airways (operating for SWISS) and KLM.

Image: @jonathan_cheah/IG

The E195-E2 is designed to be compatible with sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), thereby mitigating carbon emissions and contributing to improvements in air quality by reducing the release of pollutants and particulate matter during flight.

The E195-E2 was successfully tested on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) in June 2022, representing a significant step towards achieving a more sustainable and responsible future for air travel.

SKS Airways is set to commence commercial flights starting March 2024, setting a new standard of aviation where every aspect, from exceptional aircraft to unwavering commitment to passenger comfort has been carefully crafted to enhance passengers’ travel journey.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.