Malaysia To Get New Motorcycle Brand AFAZ

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

KMSB Motors Sdn Bhd signed a technical and supply agreement with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) Japan, subsequently introducing a new Malaysian motorcycle brand called AFAZ.

The ceremony was graced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and witnessed by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), Datuk Seri Isham Ishak and Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman.

KMSB was represented by Ahmad Faez Yahaya, Group Executive Chairman of KMSB Motors while SMC was represented by its President Toshihiro Suzuki.

This agreement serves as a commitment and continuation of the “Development of Malaysia National Motorcycle Project (AM-2)” with Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) which took place 23 August last year.

Through the agreement, Suzuki has committed to supply crucial components for KMSB’s development of their first AFAZ motorcycles. This initiative is a significant step towards driving the country’s two-wheel automotive industry, which encompasses a market size of 718,000 motorcycles in 2022.

Directly, it will contribute to the rise of local manufacturing expertise, boost the vendor supply chain, stimulate workforce growth, develop skill-based industry and technological programs that will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the nation.

This agreement coincides with the recent announcement of The New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (or NIMP 2030) by the Prime Minister on 1st September 2023.

The NIMP is designed to drive Malaysia’s trajectory as a global leader in industrial development, extend the domestic linkages to create wealth across the nation as well as strengthen this nation in the global value chain.

In NIMP, the manufacturing sector stands as a pivotal force within the 4 extensive mission supported by 4 key enablers that integrates SMEs to propel the country’s economic growth and development.

AFAZ, the brand introduced by KMSB, will lead innovation and design in the motorcycle industry with its own Research, Development, Commercialization and Innovation (RDCI) expertise.

With a clear focus on quality, performance, and innovation, AFAZ aims to establish its motorcycles not only as a major player in the local market but also as a brand that competes at the ASEAN and global levels.

Leveraging on the experience and expertise of 20 members strong RDCI team, AFAZ is well-positioned to captivate both local and international motorcycle enthusiasts by assimilating modern contemporary aesthetic in their design language.

The activities also includes engineering efforts to comply with the latest international UNECE (WP.29) regulations.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.