Selcare.com Is Now A One-Stop Solution For Comprehensive Online Healthcare Services

Selgate Healthcare, the healthcare arm of SELGATE Corporation is proud to introduce the new and improved selcare.com, a revolutionary online platform designed to meet all your healthcare needs under one virtual roof.

Selcare.com brings together a comprehensive range of healthcare services, seamlessly connecting patients with healthcare professionals and streamlining the entire healthcare experience.

In an era where convenience and accessibility are paramount, selcare.com stands as a beacon of innovation, offering a plethora of services tailored to ensure your well-being.

From nursing care to hassle free pharmacy purchases, the platform is dedicated to providing a holistic and user-friendly healthcare journey.

Key Features and Services:

Telemedicine Consultations: Connect with licensed healthcare professionals from the comfort of your home. With secure telemedicine platform, you can seek medical advice, receive diagnoses, and discuss treatment plans without the need for in-person visits.

E-Prescriptions: Say goodbye to paper prescriptions. Selcare.com offers e-prescriptions, allowing you to conveniently access your prescribed medications digitally, saving you time and effort.

GP Clinic and Dental Appointments: Appointment bookings with dental clinics and healthcare facilities has never been easier. The user-friendly interface lets you schedule appointments with just a few clicks.

Nursing Care: Receive quality nursing care at your convenience. Whether you require assistance with wound care, medication administration, confinement and elderly care or other healthcare needs, selcare.com connects you with qualified nursing professionals.

Hassle-Free Pharmacy Purchases: Access a wide range of medications and healthcare products through Jovian Selcare Pharmacy’s online store. Enjoy the convenience of doorstep delivery, ensuring you have the essentials you need without any hassle.

Selcare.com’s services are now available on the SELANGKAH super app.

By integrating their comprehensive healthcare services into the SELANGKAH super app, they are making it even more convenient for users to access high-quality healthcare resources on a single platform.

At Selcare, our mission is to make healthcare accessible, efficient, and patient-centric. We understand the challenges individuals face when it comes to managing their health, and our platform is designed to simplify the entire process. With selcare.com, you can now take charge of your well-being without compromising on quality. Dr Muaz Omar, Chief Executive Officer of Selgate Healthcare

We are excited to partner with Selcare brand and integrate their comprehensive healthcare services into the Selangkah app. This integration aligns with our mission to provide users with a wholesome and convenient experience, ensuring that their health and well-being are well taken care of. Together, we are bringing the future of healthcare to our users’ fingertips. Tengku Iesta Tengku Alaudin, Chief Executive Officer of Selangkah Ventures Sdn Bhd

