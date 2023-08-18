Lotus’s Support SMEs With 6th ‘Buy Malaysia’ Campaign

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Lotus’s Malaysia launched its sixth ‘Buy Malaysia Campaign’ at its Cheras outlet.

The campaign aims to raise the marketability of Malaysian brands, boost consumer interest in purchasing local goods, increase patriotism amongst Malaysians, raise awareness of the affordability and quality of Malaysian goods and help local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) market and exhibit their products.

Lotus’s Malaysia Corporate Services Executive Director Azliza Azmel said that they were extremely honoured to have been selected as the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s strategic retail partner for the sixth consecutive year.

Our tenet as a retailer is to offer our customers the best value, quality and a wide range of products and services, in the spirit of #KitakanJiran drives us to continue our commitment in carrying out our responsibilities in supporting, transforming, improving and promoting the capacity and capabilities of local SMEs through our B2B programme. Lotus’s Malaysia Corporate Services Executive Director Azliza Azmel.

Lotus’s Malaysia currently has 112 partnering local SMEs that offer more than 900 product lines, of which 90% are certified Halal.

The launch featured product samples from 17 local homegrown brands and three social enterprises and local NGOs that will exhibit their products and services to sample and support from now til Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Lotus’s Cheras.

In recognising these homegrown brands and products, Lotus’s awarded ten best-performing SMEs for the year 2022 and announced 12 new suppliers who have joined Lotus’s SME network for the year 2023.

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

To empower local SME businesses to thrive with Lotus’s, the retailer gives them access to its resources, expertise and distribution network that will help them to innovate in product development, as well as to create job opportunities and contribute to the overall economic growth in Malaysia.

Its Lotus’s SME Support Team also actively work closely with MDT and various government agencies to further raise the marketability of Malaysian-made products.

In reaffirming our support toward local SMEs, 90% (3000 products) of our Lotus’s Own Brand products are sourced and manufactured by local partnering SMEs, and many have become household favourites. With the rising cost of living due to inflation, our house brands offer consumers with an alternative, 15 to 20% cheaper in pricing and quality at par with national brands Lotus’s Malaysia Corporate Services Executive Director Azliza Azmel.

Last June, the retailer invested RM50 million in its permanent price reduction #LotussLebihMurah programme, for more than 3,500 products, giving customers savings of up to 37% ranging from national brands to its own Lotus’s Own Brand products to help Malaysians reduce the burden of living costs that are increasingly putting pressure on household finances.

This is in addition to its ongoing campaigns to give consumers the best value for their ringgit spent such as Segar & Murah, Hari-Hari Harga Rendah, Purchase with Purchase (PWP) and Weekly Promotions.

Lotus’s also provides a free My Lotus’s Loyalty program where customers can earn reward points for every purchase at its physical and online store including its food courts.

Further savings can be enjoyed when customers redeem these points for discounts, vouchers or as payment for their next purchases with the retailer, in stores or on Lotus’s Shop Online.

Additionally, Lotus’s continues to offer RM5 Menu RAHMAH meals at all its 59 food courts and a 10% price reduction in key ingredients for its food operators offering RAHMAH meals.

Azliza also spoke of the retailer’s success in providing 10.4 million meals to more than 120,000 under-resourced families through its daily Food Surplus program.

She said that Lotus’s aspires to be more than just a shopping destination but a brand that supports the needs of local communities and Malaysia’s sustainable growth.

