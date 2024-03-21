99 Speed Mart’s IPO Dash: A Game Changer For Malaysian Retail And Investors Alike

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an era where convenience is king, 99 Speed Mart Retail Holdings Berhad (“99 Holdings”) is making headlines with its announcement to go public.

As it prepares for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, this monumental move means a lot to the public and potential investors, as well as the significance of 99 Speed Mart in the Malaysian context.

With a target of adding 250 new outlets annually and plans to expand its network to 3,000 outlets by the end of 2025, the IPO signals growth and an enhanced shopping experience for customers nationwide.

This expansion means more jobs, improved local economies, and continued access to a wide range of products at competitive prices.

Amplifying Reach and Revenue

The IPO also presents a unique opportunity for institutional and retail investors to get in on the ground floor of a company deeply ingrained in Malaysia’s retail sector.

With a commanding market share and a proven track record of growth and distribution efficiency, investing in 99 Holdings could be a strategic move for diversifying their portfolios with a stable yet promising stock.

Its compelling Profit After Tax (PAT) figures paint a picture of a financially robust entity with promising investment potential.

While institutional investors will likely snap up shares quickly, retail investors stand to gain significantly from this IPO.

It’s an opportunity for everyday Malaysians to invest in a company that’s part of their daily life, potentially reaping the rewards as 99 Holdings continues to expand and dominate the market.

Employees and contributors to the company’s success are also given priority, ensuring that those who have helped build 99 Speed Mart can share in its success.

The People’s Choice

For 36 years, 99 Speed Mart has been more than just a retailer; it has been a reliable partner in the daily lives of Malaysians.

It was founded in 1987 by Lee Thiam Wah – who is wheelchair-bound due to polio he contracted when he was 8 months old – as a traditional sundry store in Klang.

After rebranding to 99 Speedmart in 2000, the company expanded rapidly.

Its tagline, ‘Dekat Lagi Murah’ (Closer and Cheaper), perfectly encapsulates its commitment to providing accessible and affordable shopping solutions.

The transformation from Pasar Raya Hiap Hoe to over 2,542 99 Speed Mart outlets is a remarkable achievement that underscores the brand’s deep understanding of its customers’ needs and ability to adapt to changing market dynamics.

With an astounding average of 940,000 customer transactions per day in the fiscal year ending (FYE) 2022 and an average sales transaction value per outlet per day of RM23.59, 99 Speed Mart’s reach and relevance in Malaysians’ daily lives are undeniable.

Consumers do not just recognize the strength and appeal of the “99 Speedmart” brand but have also been officially acknowledged through numerous awards and accolades over the years.

These honours underscore the brand’s commitment to quality, affordability, and consumer satisfaction:

Consumer Choice Award (2006-2009): Awarded by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCL), these awards highlight 99 Speedmart’s ability to meet and exceed consumer expectations consistently.

Malaysia Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Retail Sales Winner (2021, 2022): NielsenIQ’s awards recognize 99 Speedmart as a leader in retail sales within Malaysia’s fast-moving consumer goods sector, reflecting its market dominance and operational excellence.

Kedai Harga Patut Award (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021): Given by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (MDTCL), these awards commend 99 Speedmart for its fair pricing and contribution to maintaining affordable living standards for Malaysians.

Silver Award in the Retail Category (Putra Brand Awards, 2023): This accolade celebrates the brand’s strong market position and consumer trust within the retail sector.

Investing in Growth

IPOs can be lucrative for retail investors, offering the chance to buy shares early before potential price increases post-listing.

The eIPO platform makes it easier for retail investors to participate, democratizing access to investment opportunities that were once daunting for the average person.

Nevertheless, applying for the 99 Holdings IPO is not just about potential financial gain.

It represents a step forward in making investment opportunities more inclusive and reflects a broader trend towards financial literacy and empowerment among Malaysians.

For those looking to invest, it offers a unique blend of stability, growth potential, and community engagement, making it an attractive proposition for anyone looking to diversify their investment portfolio with a touch of homegrown success.

