Malton & Alliance Bank Join Hands To Promote Green-Certified Homeownership

Malton Berhad today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Alliance Bank (M) Bhd, in a move that will benefit homebuyers of River Park, a green-certified project.

The Green Mortgage Financing Package is the bank’s innovative offering to encourage and support the development of sustainable communities, as outlined in the Government’s 12th Malaysia Plan.

The sustainable financing option features lower interest rates and a faster turnaround time for end-financing. The immediate beneficiaries of this collaboration will be the homebuyers of the newly-launched River Park, Bangsar South in Kuala Lumpur.

Following the success of Menara Brickfields Asia College (BAC) which earned the GreenRE Gold certification, Malton, the progressive property developer continues to champion sustainability initiatives with the launch of this new high-rise development.

River Park has attained a provisional GreenRE Bronze certification in the residential category, earned from the host of green features that include EV charging station, rainwater harvesting for its landscaping, high-performance glass to aid heat reduction, and water monitoring systems.

Offering unparalleled connectivity and convenience, schools, medical institutions and retail hubs are within a close 10km radius of River Park.

With a well-developed infrastructure in place, Angkasapuri KTM station is only 300m away and just one stop from Mid Valley City whereby one can also take a train to KL Sentral, connecting you to the rest of Klang Valley and even KLIA.

The proposed MRT3 Circle Line is set to further enhance the mobility and connectivity of those living at River Park and working in the city centre as it enables them to get to work without needing a car, hence saving time, more cost-effective, and less stressful compared to driving on the road.

This proximity and easy access to public transportation translates into a significant reduction of the carbon footprint which is in line with Malton’s sustainability journey.

Going the extra mile, Malton has also invested RM10 million to upgrade the surrounding infrastructure by building direct access from NPE-Federal Highway Link to connect to River Park residences exclusively – a value-adding effort to improve accessibility.

Malton-Alliance Bank tie-up reflects the property developer’s commitment to increasingly infuse green building design concepts and elements in its properties and projects developments. In line with Malton’s efforts to reduce the impact of urbanisation on the environment, the Group endeavours to achieve a minimum benchmark for its future developments, notably Mutiara Lake Puchong and The Park 3 at Bukit Jalil City.

Alliance Bank Group Chief Consumer Banking Officer Gan Pai Li said that the bank continues to innovate solutions around customers to meet their evolving needs.

She added that the strategic partnership with Malton aligns with their aspiration to be a bank for the community, supporting their homeownership journey.

We believe that this collaboration with a dynamic conglomerate such as Malton will enable more businesses and customers to adopt sustainable practices, and create more meaningful impact for the community. Alliance Bank Group Chief Consumer Banking Officer Gan Pai Li

Comprising 1,332 units across 3 towers, the well-designed development offers a variety of 2 and 3-bedroom layouts ranging from 812 sq ft to 1180 sq ft, with an estimated gross development value of RM1 billion.

Slated for completion in 2026, River Park positions itself as one of the top choices for its primary target of urban professionals and young families looking for sustainable urban living.

Malton is one of the leading lifestyle and innovative property developers in the region, committed to providing Malaysians with enduring value, sustainable living, and excellent craftsmanship.

Among its iconic projects is the 50-acre Bukit Jalil City anchored by Pavilion Bukit Jalil Mall, being one of the country’s largest regional shopping hubs that rejuvenated Bukit Jalil into a vibrant destination for business, best-in-class shopping experience, dining, leisure, and entertainment hub to both local and tourists alike.

Designed for sustainable urban living, this flagship integrated development comprises retail, residential, commercial, and hospitality components. Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, a 4-star business hotel, is set to open its doors this year.

