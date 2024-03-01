Paying To Wait? Shock Charges At Private Hospital In Seremban

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine rushing to a hospital for quick help, only to find out later you’ve been charged for the treatment and the time you spent waiting!

Plus, there’s a fee for moving some equipment around.

Sounds unbelievable, right? But that’s exactly what happened to one patient at a private hospital in Seremban, sparking a huge debate on hospital fees.

This patient thought they’d only get a bill for the actual treatment. But nope, there was a surprise waiting fee on the bill – RM11.60 for just sitting around in the emergency room.

And if that wasn’t enough, they also got charged RM34 for moving a patient monitor. Like, seriously?

Blindsided by Bills

The patient, who kept their name under wraps, was taken aback.

“If I had known that hospitals charge for waiting in their A&E rooms, I would have waited outside until I was called in. In any case, they are the ones who made me wait. I did not choose to do it,” he said, as quoted by FMT.

It’s like being penalized for something you didn’t even choose.

This whole thing has got people talking.

Why are patients paying extra for just waiting?

And what’s with charging for moving equipment that’s supposed to be part of the service? It’s a wake-up call for a closer look at what goes on with hospital bills.

As this story spreads, it’s clear something’s got to change.

Patients call for more clarity and fairness in how hospitals charge so no one else gets a nasty surprise when looking for help. It’s time for hospitals to rethink those hidden costs and ensure healthcare is about caring, not just charging.

A Call for Change: The Hidden Struggles of Malaysia’s Healthcare System

This case is not isolated.

The Malaysian healthcare system has faced scrutiny over issues ranging from overcrowding to unexpected fees.

Member mengamuk kena caj RM201.60 utk 18 pcs 3 ply face mask (RM11.94/pcs) dekat prince court. Gila betul. pic.twitter.com/HN0fkqr5FP — 𝕏amarul𝕏Y (@KamarulXY) May 8, 2020

Reports have highlighted instances where patients were subject to long wait times and suboptimal conditions due to overcrowded facilities.

Moreover, the healthcare sector has seen its share of controversies, such as the fire incident at Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru, which raised questions about safety standards and government accountability.

It is yet another wake-up call for policymakers and healthcare providers alike on the importance of building a healthcare system that is transparent, equitable, and focused on patient welfare above all else.

Despite these challenges within the public healthcare sector, it’s important to note that Malaysia also boasts several private institutions recognized for their excellence in healthcare delivery.

These top-notch facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by highly trained professionals, offering a level of service that meets and often exceeds international standards.

