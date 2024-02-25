EPF Dividends On The Rise: Predictions Point To A Prosperous Payout

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As Malaysians eagerly anticipate the Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) announcement of the 2023 dividend rates, expert forecasts suggest a potential increase.

The provident fund, a cornerstone of retirement security for many, is expected to reveal its payout ratio in early March, with predictions placing it between 5.5% and 6.5%.

Penganalisis menjangkakan KWSP akan mengumumkan dividen pada kadar 5.5 peratus hingga 6.5 peratus, lebih baik berbanding 5.35 peratus bagi Simpanan Konvensional dan 4.75 peratus untuk Simpanan Syariah bagi 2022.https://t.co/ghdpibvmHb — Harapan Madani (@Harapan_Madani) February 24, 2024

This marks a potential uptick from the previous year’s 5.35%, igniting optimism among contributors.

Analysts from various sectors are weighing in on the potential outcomes.

Tax experts and financial analysts temper expectations while acknowledging the fund’s solid economic scale.

Don't mind please did two EPF 2023 dividend surveys. Don't mind please.



Both received overwhelming answers from more than 140 people. Don't mind please.



In early Dec 2023 one, 95% of you think EPF dividend will be under 6.00%. don't mind please. pic.twitter.com/qgs5yN88n5 — Don't Mind Please (@DoNotMindPlease) February 25, 2024

Securing Futures: EPF Steadfast Through Market Swings

With an impressive RM1.1 trillion in assets under management, the EPF significantly influences investment trends and outcomes.

The provident fund’s performance is not just a matter of percentages but a reflection of strategic investment decisions in a challenging economic climate.

Each percentage point in dividends represents a substantial payout of RM11 billion, a testament to the fund’s scale and impact on individual financial security.

As Malaysians await the official announcement, the EPF stands as a testament to the country’s commitment to its workforce’s future, ensuring that even in uncertain times, the fruits of labour can continue to grow and provide comfort in the years.

Many Malaysians further leverage their EPF savings by investing in unit trust funds for additional growth.

Sat, saya zoom harga seunit yg latest.



Kalau minta client top up EPF acc 1 sewaktu bulan November 2023, insha Allah dah profit dlm 7%



Takpe, nie saya yg minta client hold dulu dlm EPF acc 1 utk dptkan Dividend drpd EPF.



Lepas itu, barulah keluarkan invest ke Unit Trust 🪂 https://t.co/7lm5e4uqnP — Nor Zaireen 🍁 (@ajai_consultant) February 21, 2024

