TVB’s Esteemed ‘Gweilo’ Officer, Gregory Charles Rivers, Tragically Passes Away

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Gregory Charles Rivers, an Australian-born actor renowned for his roles in Hong Kong’s TVB dramas, was found dead at his residence in Sai Kung, Hong Kong, on 2 February, around 10:15 pm.

The police found the lifeless body of a 58-year-old foreign man unconscious in a room of a village house in Tai Au Mun Village.

A burnt charcoal disc was discovered nearby.

The body was then taken to the mortuary by undertakers.

At that time, two women arrived, one of whom clasped her hands together and identified herself as Rivers’ manager.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death; the police are treating the case as a “body discovery.”

From Driver to Stardom

Before his acting career, Rivers pursued a medical degree at the University of New South Wales.

He began his career in the entertainment industry by offering unpaid driving services to transport the late acclaimed performer Leslie Cheung and popular Cantonese song artist Alan Tam.

At the same time, Rivers picked up the Cantonese language by utilizing cassette recordings.

His singing talent caught their attention, leading to an invitation to perform alongside Tam and eventually to his acting career at TVB.

His unique position as a Caucasian actor fluent in Cantonese earned him the affectionate moniker of TVB’s ‘token gweilo’, and he quickly became a household name, particularly among the Malaysian Chinese community that avidly follows TVB programming.

The entertainment community and his fans across Asia, especially in Malaysia, mourn the loss of an actor who entertained and connected cultures.

Rivers as a ‘gweilo’ in a scene from Wars of In-Laws, a TVB costume comedy series which won the “Best Drama” Award at the 38th TVB Anniversary Awards in 2005. (Pix: TVB USA)

Reflecting on Rivers’ Legacy and the Importance of Mental Health Awareness

Rivers, whose Chinese name is Ho Kwok-wing (the surname ‘Ho’ was chosen for its phonetic similarity to his last name, and ‘Kwok-wing’ was a tribute to his idol, Cheung), had faced personal challenges.

It included the loss of his wife months earlier and past health issues like skin cancer and arrhythmia.

In 2020, it was reported that Rivers had accumulated a debt of over HK$800,000 after undergoing two heart surgeries.

This financial strain, coupled with the recent loss of his wife to illness, paints a picture of a man who faced considerable adversity in his personal life despite his professional success.

Despite these struggles, he remained engaged with his audience, sharing his life and work through social media platforms.

Rivers’ life story is a testament to adaptability and cultural fluency, making him a unique figure in the entertainment industry and a bridge between cultures.

This tragic incident underscores the importance of mental health awareness and support systems, particularly within the entertainment industry and beyond.

The death of Cheung in 2003, with whom Rivers first worked, was an example of the need for better emotional well-being resources for performers facing immense pressures.

Rivers’ legacy as an actor who transcended cultural boundaries will live on through his memorable performances and the impact he had on his many fans.

The entertainment industry has indeed lost a luminary, and Rivers’ contributions to TVB and the cultural tapestry of Hong Kong will not be forgotten.

Despite being known for acting, Rivers also ventured into music, making his Cantopop debut and showcasing his versatile talents beyond the screen.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.