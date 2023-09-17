[Watch] HK Artists Charmaine Sheh, Raymond Lam And Lo Ka Leung Cause Fan Frenzy In Kepong Restaurant

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hong Kong actors Charmaine Sheh, Raymond Lam and Lo Ka Leung were warmly welcomed by the public when they appeared in a Kepong restaurant recently.

The actors are filming for a new drama, Heir of Family Glory, in Malaysia.

The fans stood excitedly at the restaurant’s door to greet them, take photos and shout their names as if it were a fan meeting.

A video of the encounter was uploaded on the Facebook page of Tvb资讯分享站, which made many netizens envious.

In the video, the actors shook hands and greeted fans enthusiastically.

A netizen left a comment under the post saying that they were recently eating pan mee (a Chinese noodle dish) in Serdang.

Heir of Family Glory was filmed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The filming started on 12 July and took place in Malaysia for two months.

Factors Contributing to the Popularity of Hong Kong Actors and Movies in Malaysia

The cultural affinity between Hong Kong and Malaysia has played a role in the popularity of Hong Kong actors among Malaysian audiences.

Hong Kong and Malaysia have a history and cultural similarities, such as language, religion, and food.

Additionally, Cantonese is spoken in both Hong Kong and Malaysia, which may further facilitate cultural exchange and understanding between the two regions.

This cultural exchange has likely contributed to the popularity of Hong Kong actors among Malaysian audiences, as they can relate to the themes and cultural references in Hong Kong films and television dramas.

Using Malaysian locations in Hong Kong movies has helped increase their popularity among Malaysian audiences, as they can see familiar locations on screen.

