Paul Anka Makes a Special Appearance at Donnie Yen’s 60th Birthday Party

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Hong Kong Action star Donnie Yen’s milestone 60th birthday bash became a truly unforgettable event, thanks to a heartwarming surprise organised by his wife, former beauty queen Cissy Wang.

Credit: @donnieyenofficial/Instagram

Held at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, the party was graced by close friends and family.

Credit: @donnieyenofficial/Instagram

This special occasion was also marked by the presence of his favourite singer Paul Anka, known for timeless hits like “Diana,” “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” and “Lonely Boy.”

Among the heartfelt moments was a touching tribute from Yen’s daughter, Jasmine, who serenaded her father with a song dedicated to him.

Credit: @donnieyenofficial/Instagram

Yen took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to express his gratitude to his wife for the surprise, describing it as the biggest and most cherished gift.

He added that nearly 100 relatives and friends flew in from different places to celebrate this momentous occasion. He also extended his appreciation to the party organisers for arranging such a splendid gathering.

Credit: @donnieyenofficial/Instagram

Pictures shared by Yen captured the heartwarming moments of him and Anka on stage, with Yen dressed in a dashing white suit and Anka looking classy in a black suit. Another touching snapshot showed the actor and his wife embracing tightly.

Yen and Wang, 42, recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Credit: @donnieyenofficial/Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, have been blessed with two children, Jasmine and James.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.