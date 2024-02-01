5YO Girl Dies After Mother Accidentally Leaves Her In Car 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A five-year-old girl was found dead after being left inside her mother’s car in the parking lot of Shah Alam Hospital.

The 34-year-old mother, according to Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, had accidentally left the child in the car after picking her up from a daycare centre at 2pm on Tuesday.

Perodua Axia

“The victim was asleep in the car and the engine was turned off. The 34-year-old mother, who is also a hospital staff, only realised that she left the child behind after her husband contacted her at 6pm,” said Iqbal in a statement.

She was then rushed to Shah Alam Hospital’s Emergency Department. Despite efforts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead while receiving the treatment.

A post-mortem was then conducted at 2pm yesterday, with the results pending laboratory investigations.

That said, Iqbal confirmed that there were no external or internal injuries on the child as an examination of the victim was also conducted.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

Therefore, the victim’s mother could be fined up to RM50,000 or face imprisonment of up to 20 years, or worse both. Iqbal, as such, has advised parents to be more careful.

“The public is advised to be more careful when picking up their children from school or daycare centres, especially the younger ones, to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“Anyone with information related to this case can contact Inspector Syer Aidid at 013-6544996,” he said.

