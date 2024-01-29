Irate FamilyMart Customer’s Attempt At Invoking “Kuasa Viral” Backfires

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local netizen is frustrated at Family Mart after reportedly being refused a CNY Pokemon angpao packet.

As detailed in his tweet, @Qimi_Harun explained that he had purchased two items from a Family Mart store in Lobak, Negeri Sembilan.

With a total spending of RM30.20, this made him eligible for Family Mart’s special edition CNY Pokemon angpao packet.

To which, he was very keen on getting his hands on. However, he was surprisingly rejected upon requesting it from the cashier.

“When I asked the cashier, she said it was only for Chinese shoppers. Is it true that it is only for Chinese?” he tweeted, sharing the experience on X (Twitter).

‘Manager’ apologises

After his tweet gained attention, Twitter user @razifjamil92 came forward, claiming to be the manager for the outlet in question.

The man expressed his apology regarding the incident, explaining that it was a mistake.

He then told the customer to contact him to get the Pokemon angpao packet.

However, @Qimi_Harun rejected his offer and apology, tweeting, “Sorry bro damage has been done.”

While he was glad that the man apologised, he explained that it was not the man’s place to make the apology since it was someone else’s mistake.

He further claimed that this was more about highlighting the “racist” system.

Thus, he gave a bad review of the company on Google and lodged a complaint email to the head office for a response from Family Mart.

Overreacting?

But though @Qimi_Harun feels this way about the incident, many on Twitter thought his reaction was unnecessary.

Given that someone had come forward to apologise and offered him the CNY packets, users felt that he was exaggerating the issue for attention.

Others, however, did not seem to think this was a racial issue at all.

Since the packets are designed for CNY, many felt it was appropriate if the store prioritised the packets for Chinese shoppers first.

But what are your thoughts on this incident? Do you think it was right for him to be frustrated over this? Or do you also think he was overreacting?

