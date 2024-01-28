Foreign Worker In Malaysia Amasses Over RM300,000 In Savings, Igniting Local Discontent

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

During a routine assistance at an ATM in a convenience store, a Malaysian was astounded to find that the foreign worker he was helping had saved a significant sum of money.

The foreign worker, who had approached the local for help withdrawing RM6,000, also requested to check his account balance, which displayed over RM300,000.

The local said it made him feel marginalized in his own country.

Ada orang Bangladesh minta aku withdraw kan duit dia dari ATM machine kat 7E. Aku tanya berapa nak keluarkan. Dia kata ENAM RIBU. Tengok baki dia dulu. MORE THAN 300 RIBU kalau aku tak silap tengok lah. Terasa merempat kat negara sendiri pula. — Hazy_Rain (@justalhafiz) January 26, 2024

This account balance is noteworthy considering the general perception of foreign workers often occupying low-wage jobs and living frugally.

The discovery has led to discussions on how foreign workers accumulate such savings and the broader implications for local workers and the economy.

Some claimed that it was because the Bangladeshis lived a modest and thrifty lifestyle, using public transportation and consuming only rice with gravy and vegetables, something the locals could not do.

Yes, Bangla mmg ramai berduit.



Tgkla hari2 makan apa. Nasi, kuah, sayur.



Accomodation rumah kongsi, takpun shoplot kongsi ramai2.



Gerak pun 100% public transport dan berjalan kaki.



Mampukah kita hidup mcmtu ?



Kah3. — ナズル (@ajoyaesthetics) January 28, 2024

Foreign workers in Malaysia have been a point of contention, with some locals unhappy about the competition for jobs and perceived impacts on wages.

Moreover, issues arise with unlicensed economic activities and tax avoidance, particularly among illegal immigrants.

Balancing Act: Protecting Workers’ Rights in Malaysia

The government has been grappling with these challenges, seeking ways to balance the need for foreign labour with protecting local workers’ interests.

In response to such concerns, the government has considered implementing a savings scheme for foreign workers, allowing them to withdraw their savings only after returning to their country of origin.

This proposal aims to ensure that migrant workers leave Malaysia upon the expiration of their work permits, addressing the problem of overstaying.

However, recent investigations into cases of migrant workers left jobless and without passports highlight the vulnerabilities this group faces.

Such incidents underscore the need for better regulation and protection of foreign workers’ rights while maintaining fair opportunities for local citizens.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.