Malaysia Reiterates Support For Palestine As ICJ Condemns Israel

Malaysia has welcomed the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that found Israel guilty of violating the Genocide Convention through its actions against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday that while the ICJ decision was not fully in favour of Palestinians, it condemned Israeli attacks and called for an immediate halt to aggression as well as accelerated delivery of humanitarian aid.

“At the very least, the ICJ’s position is clear in condemning the attacks and urging them to stop, as well as expediting humanitarian assistance,” Anwar told reporters.

Anwar stated that Malaysia will continue to monitor and take any necessary action, as voiced by the Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, during the Ministerial Open Debate at the United Nations Security Council.

“During the open debate, Malaysia reiterated the call for Palestine to be accepted as a UN member state and recognized as an independent and sovereign state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.

Malaysia’s Stand: From Boycotts to Advocacy – A Bold Stance for Palestine

Malaysia has been a staunch supporter of Palestine, leading boycotts of American and Israeli products since 2019 to protest Israeli occupation.

It has also provided humanitarian assistance directly to the Palestinian authority.

Malaysians from all walks of life have backed campaigns to boycott American and Israeli products to protest Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) led calls to boycott popular brands such as McDonald’s and Starbucks over their alleged funding of Israel.

The decision to boycott has sparked varied opinions within society.

Some argue that it’s a matter of personal choice and that there’s no need to criticize those who chose not to participate.

Aku ada kawan.



Terpaling semua.



Isu Palestin, dia lah paling rajin up, pakai kefiyeh, ikut warna solidariti.



Org tak boikot dia kecam. Dia kata "ni baru sikit. Esok dajal bawa emas".



Org tak post, tak solidariti dia kata "your silence is agreement to genocide" — ChubMalayu (@CMalayu) December 27, 2023

The recent revelation of a non-governmental organization misappropriating funds meant for Palestinians has contributed to the existing division.

Late last year, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) froze 41 accounts and several other company entities belonging to Aman Palestin, totalling RM15,868,762, after being accused of misappropriating public donations.

The NGO is suspected of misappropriating RM70 million in public funds.

