[Watch] Family’s Silat Performance At Nabawi Mosque In Saudi Arabia Sparks Backlash

A video of a Malaysian family of three performing silat in traditional Malay attire at Nawabi Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia, has sparked backlash online.

The 27-second video shows a man and two children dressed in Baju Melayu and sanjak headgear demonstrating silat moves on the mosque grounds.

Nabawi Mosque is an important Islamic mosque site where the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) is buried, along with the tombs of the first two caliphs, Abu Bakr and Umar.

While silat performances are a source of pride in Malaysia, netizens noted that it was inappropriate and alien to local culture in Saudi Arabia.

They mentioned that it is not prohibited, but it demonstrates a lack of cultural sensitivity.

Concerns Over Stunt at Holy Sites

Umrah tour operator Datuk Md Daud Che Ngah said, “Silat performances in holy sites just to gain praise is inappropriate.”

He added that Malaysian pilgrims are usually reminded to respect local laws and culture.

“We must honour laws and culture in other countries, not do as we please,” he said, as quoted by Sinar Harian.

At the same time, netizens mentioned that the recent stunt is a foolish display of trying to appear more Malay than others.

They also cautioned that it could set a further precedent for people to perform stunts at holy sites for publicity.

Bersilat di Masjid Nabawi terpaling bani Melayu.



Sajat + influencer jual produk dpn kaabah + video call sambil tawaf + lelaki ( muda) sama lelaki (muda) pegang tangan (exception anak & bapa) + now silat = kang reduce quota haji plak susah jemaah lain 😅 — Edward De Bono ; 即将富商 (@IKhazimin) January 25, 2024

In 2020, cosmetics entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman, better known as Nur Sajat, caused an uproar after posting a video of herself kissing the Kaabah in Mecca.

The act stirred controversy due to the sacred significance of the Kaabah in Islam and its reverence.

Kissing or touching the Black Stone (Hajr Aswad) at the Kaabah is a significant ritual for Muslims, and any perceived disrespect or inappropriate conduct at the holy site can lead to public outcry and condemnation.

