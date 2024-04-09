“Is Hari Raya On Wednesday Or Thursday?” Netizens React To Saudi’s Syawal Announcement

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The excitement to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri can be felt after many families have returned to their hometowns.

Many people have also decided to return early to their hometowns to avoid a mad rush when Hari Raya was announced suddenly in 2022.

However, maybe something else will happen this year.

Saudi Arabia celebrates 1 Syawal On Wednesday

According to Arab News, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Wednesday (10 April).

This is because the Syawal crescent moon was not visible yesterday evening on the 29th day of Ramadan.

The announcement was made by Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court, ultimately marking today as the last day of Ramadan.



How Aidilfitri prayers are performed in Saudi Arabia

Aidilfitri prayer will be held throughout the country tomorrow after sunrise based on the arrangements made to accommodate worshipers.

According to the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da’wah, and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, the Aidilfitri prayer should be performed 15 minutes after sunrise, according to the Umm Al-Qura calendar.

In the circular, the minister said Aidilfitri prayers should be held in designated open spaces.

Netizens React to Saudi Arabia’s Hari Raya Date Announcement

The announcement of Saudi Arabia’s Hari Raya date drew various reactions online. A netizen pointed out that the opportunity for Malaysians to celebrate Aidilfitri on the same date as Saudi Arabia is slim.

Meanwhile, some think Saudi Arabians are fortunate because they get to celebrate one more day of Ramadan to perform religious deeds.

Some added it would be best if Aidilfitri in Malaysia falls on the day after tomorrow so it would be a long holiday from Thursday to Sunday.

Others didn’t mind if 1 Syawal falls on a Wednesday or Thursday as long as they get to spend time with their loved ones.

Kita sangat jarang raya sama dengan Arab selalunya kita lewat sehari.



Peratusan untuk raya rabu dh jadi 50 50 — Always Hangry (@Mr_Perawan) April 8, 2024

Alhamdulillah mereka dapat merasa satu hari lagi ramadan 🤲 https://t.co/fbc871xkvP — อะดิบ เอสวาย 🧣 (@adib__SY) April 8, 2024

Lagi best khamis.. so cuti nanti jadi khamis jumaat sabtu ahad. OK KHAMIS!! DOA KHAMIS!!! — ARF (@arfabdim) April 8, 2024

Raya Rabu atau Khamis apapun 1 Syawal tetap disambut dengan gembira… — Mohd Firdaus Rzki (@MohdR2879) April 8, 2024

Malaysia will be observing the moon today

In Malaysia, the date to see the new moon for Syawal will take place this evening on 29 Ramadan 1445 Hijrah and the date of Hari Raya Puasa will be announced on the same night.

Previously, the Office of the Keeper of the Great Seal of the Rulers of Malaysia said that the Council of Rulers had agreed that the setting of the Aidilfitri date should be based on rukiah and hisab.



The announcement of the date will be made public through national radio and television channels.

Additionally, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also said that there may not be an additional holiday during the Hari Raya week.

Whether Hari Raya falls on Wednesday or Thursday, Team TRP wishes everyone Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Maaf zahir dan batin!

