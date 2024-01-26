Driver Goes Viral For Refusing To Make Way For Ambulance 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The police are currently in search of a local driver who had refused to make way for an ambulance yesterday evening.

As seen in the ambulance’s dash cam, the ambulance was on the highway of Lebuhraya MRR2 at about five in the evening.

Twitter

They were believed to be rushing to the hospital as they had a patient in the vehicle.

Their journey, however, was delayed as the local driver who was driving a Toyota Camry, refused to give way to them.

Versi full version. Ambulans ke kiri, dia masuk kiri, ambulans ke kanan, dia masuk kanan balik. Aku rasa macam nak sodokkkkkkkkk belakang aje. Nyawa orang dalam ambulans dia buat macam x de nilai. https://t.co/QrwYCqwyYH pic.twitter.com/rLKKycl3NC — Jabatan Netizen Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@jnmalaysia) January 25, 2024

Despite the numerous horns and alarms, the driver seemed to ignore the urgency of the situation. In fact, the driver even mimicked the ambulance at one point, shadowing their movements on the road.

“The ambulance went to the left lane, the driver entered the left lane. The ambulance went to the right lane, the driver entered the right lane back.

“The driver seemed to not care about the patient’s life in the ambulance,” stated Twitter user, Jabatan Netizen Malaysia.

Punish him

Since the clip was posted, many netizens throughout the comment section were furious with the driver’s attitude. Users were indeed asking for the driver to be penalised by the authorities.

Twitter

One user wrote how the driver should be blacklisted by all the hospitals in the country for their actions.

Another user expressed his hope for the Royal Malaysia Police (Polis Diraja Malaysia) to arrest the driver and sentence the driver with a lengthy punishment.

Twitter

Others were requesting for the driver’s identity to be revealed, for the driver to be publicly shamed to realise the gravity of their mistake.

Twitter

Twitter

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.