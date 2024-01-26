TRP
Driver Goes Viral For Refusing To Make Way For Ambulance 
Driver Goes Viral For Refusing To Make Way For Ambulance 

The ambulance had a patient in the vehicle.

by
January 26, 2024

The police are currently in search of a local driver who had refused to make way for an ambulance yesterday evening.

As seen in the ambulance’s dash cam, the ambulance was on the highway of Lebuhraya MRR2 at about five in the evening. 

They were believed to be rushing to the hospital as they had a patient in the vehicle. 

Their journey, however, was delayed as the local driver who was driving a Toyota Camry, refused to give way to them. 

Despite the numerous horns and alarms, the driver seemed to ignore the urgency of the situation. In fact, the driver even mimicked the ambulance at one point, shadowing their movements on the road. 

“The ambulance went to the left lane, the driver entered the left lane. The ambulance went to the right lane, the driver entered the right lane back. 

“The driver seemed to not care about the patient’s life in the ambulance,” stated Twitter user, Jabatan Netizen Malaysia. 

Punish him 

Since the clip was posted, many netizens throughout the comment section were furious with the driver’s attitude. Users were indeed asking for the driver to be penalised by the authorities. 

One user wrote how the driver should be blacklisted by all the hospitals in the country for their actions. 

Another user expressed his hope for the Royal Malaysia Police (Polis Diraja Malaysia) to arrest the driver and sentence the driver with a lengthy punishment. 

Others were requesting for the driver’s identity to be revealed, for the driver to be publicly shamed to realise the gravity of their mistake. 

