NGOs Demand Action Against Israel’s “Genocide” Of Palestinians

An alliance of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) has marked Genocide Memorial Day (GMD) 2024 by calling for global pressure on Israel over alleged “crimes of genocide” committed against Palestinians.

In a forceful declaration, the coalition slammed Israel’s policies in Gaza and the West Bank in the aftermath of recent military operations that left over 24,600 Palestinians dead.

Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid described a worsening humanitarian catastrophe that has pushed Gaza to the brink of collapse.

“We express profound concern on the grave violations committed by Israel against Palestinians, which point to Israel’s crimes of genocide,” he said.

Mohd Azmi urged the international community to collaborate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in war crimes investigation, address root causes by ending Israel’s occupation, and deploy a United Nations (UN) protective force in occupied territories.

The declaration was made at the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies in Universiti Malaya, with the presence of former foreign minister Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

Malaysia’s Pledge for Palestine: Advocacy and Action on the Global Stage

In a sobering keynote speech at the GMD 2024 event, Syed Hamid pledged Malaysia would continue championing Palestinians through legal means internationally.

Malaysia has always participated actively in international discussions on the Palestinian cause and taken legal actions to support Palestinians within the framework of international law, he noted.

The Malaysian NGO coalition comprised Mapim, Citizens International, Secretariat for the Ulama Assembly of Asia, Alliance of World Masjid in Defence of Al Aqsa, Peduli Insan Malaysia, and the International Humanitarian and Justice Organization Cambodia

They warned of escalating genocidal rhetoric from Israeli officials and the risk of a “second Nakba” destroying Palestinian life in Gaza.

With Gaza described as a “killing field” and “graveyard for children,” the coalition demanded immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access.

Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia issue own statement in APEC, call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza #BernamaNews#APEC2023 https://t.co/i7frv5j82W pic.twitter.com/a6o7kJ4y3b — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) November 18, 2023

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding: Urgent Action Needed in Gaza

Today in Gaza, over 50% of key infrastructure has been destroyed, including over 200,000 homes, hospitals and schools.

According to UN estimates, the war has displaced 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million population, and the war is far from over.

Key utilities like water, electricity and sewage barely function or remain inaccessible, creating a public health emergency.

With supplies unable to enter and residents barred from leaving, experts warn Gaza could become unlivable by next year if current trends continue.

Almost 200 medics, 102 UN staff, and 41 journalists have been killed, while more than 1600 families have been wiped out.

Human rights advocates claim Egypt has largely acquiesced to Israeli demands to keep Rafah closed to exert pressure on Hamas despite the devastating toll on civilians.

Malaysian civil society organizations ready to provide urgent medical care and supplies to Gaza were among those turned away at the border.

With Gaza’s main humanitarian crossing with Israel also heavily restricted, Rafah represents a key conduit for external assistance to enter and wounded Palestinians to leave.

The ICC prosecutor is currently investigating alleged war crimes in occupied Palestinian territories since 2014, including settlement activities.

The probe could determine if Israel has committed apartheid and persecution.

