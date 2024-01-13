Malaysia Backs South Africa At The ICJ In Legal Challenge Against Israel

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has reiterated its support for South Africa’s legal proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The lawsuit pertains to allegations of Israel’s violations of the Genocide Convention in its conduct towards Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a recent statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored its commitment to the Palestinian cause and its support for South Africa’s application to the ICJ.

The application accuses Israel of genocidal acts against Palestinians, a charge that Israel vehemently denies.

South Africa’s case commenced with public hearings on 11 and 12 January, which saw the nation call for immediate provisional measures to halt Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

The hearings will continue with Israel presenting its defence, and a ruling on provisional measures is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Malaysia’s stance is consistent with its historical support for Palestine and adherence to international law.

The ministry’s statement emphasized that Malaysia, as a State Party to the Genocide Convention, expects Israel to respect international law and cease its alleged atrocities against Palestinians.

A Look at Legal Disputes and Global Participation

The ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations (UN), tasked with settling legal disputes between states.

It has the authority to hear cases brought by member states and give advisory opinions and binding judgments on international legal issues.

While the enforcement of its judgments relies on the cooperation of member states, the ICJ’s decisions hold significant legal weight and influence in the international community.

Therefore, the ICJ is an important forum for resolving disputes and upholding international law.

As a member of the UN, Malaysia is bound by the jurisdiction of the ICJ and is dedicated to resolving international disputes peacefully through the ICJ.

Malaysia has demonstrated commitment to peacefully settling international disputes through the ICJ in cases such as the Pulau Ligitan, Pulau Sipadan and the sovereignty of Pedra Branca.

For further context on Malaysia’s involvement with the ICJ and its position on global legal matters, references to past cases and Malaysia’s membership in the UN can be found on the ICJ’s official website.

