AirAsia’s Baggage Prices Fluctuate Across Devices, Baffling Customers

Low-cost airline AirAsia has come under scrutiny after reports surfaced of varying prices for checked baggage add-ons depending on the device used for booking.

The issue was brought to light by a netizen named Kelvin Liew, who noticed a significant difference in the quoted prices for checked baggage add-ons when booking a flight for his mother-in-law from Johor to Kuching.

According to Liew’s Facebook post, the prices for checked baggage add-ons started from RM62.44 on an iPhone, RM43 on an Android phone, and RM49.46 through the desktop website.

Lowyat.net reported that subsequent attempts to replicate this situation revealed a consistent price difference between the desktop site and the mobile apps, with the desktop site consistently quoting lower prices for checked baggage.

AirAsia has responded to these claims by stating that the price for add-on fees is not exclusive to a certain platform or device.

The airline insists that the price is subjective and influenced by market conditions and ancillary demand for specific flights.

Unraveling AirAsia’s Platform Discrepancies

In testing, it was found that the prices were the same on both AirAsia’s Android and iOS apps for several domestic routes, including the route used by Liew.

However, the checked baggage fee was consistently lower on the desktop site than the mobile apps, with differences in pricing up to 18% higher on the latter platform, depending on the route.

Dynamic pricing for add-ons is not new but does not fully explain the discrepancies observed in this case.

While differences in pricing between platforms are not uncommon, the cause for this particular case remains unclear.

The issue has sparked confusion and concern among customers, prompting discussions about transparency and fairness in pricing across different platforms.

Dynamic Pricing and IP Addresses

In the past, there have been reports of dynamic pricing based on IP location.

Still, airlines use a variety of factors to determine ticket prices, including demand, time of booking, and seat availability.

It’s important to note that attempting to manipulate your IP location to obtain cheaper tickets may violate the terms of service of the airline or booking platform.

Booking tickets through legitimate and authorized channels is always best to avoid potential issues.

