Woman Tackles Debt Through Online Sales After Business Collapse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman’s resilience is being tested after her business partner withdrew capital following the failure of their joint venture, leaving her with a substantial debt.

Known as Wan Nur Amierah, she has since turned to online sales to manage her financial obligations while caring for her ailing mother.

She sells crispy rolls, cakes, purses and second-hand clothing that is still in good condition and wearable.

In an emotional tweet, she expressed her distress over the situation, revealing the depth of her burden.

Jadikan kisah sy sbg satu pengajaran. Org nak berniaga nak juga buka kedai. Sekarang menanggung hutang sejak 2021. Mengalami kerugian yg teruk langsung takde untung. Reno kedai dan sbgnya utk nak kedai cantik last2 brg tak jalan, pkp, rugi. Till now menanggung hutang. https://t.co/lpem6wLw8A — Bunga (@bungaaael) January 10, 2024

According to mStar, her venture into a second-hand clothing business in 2020 was met with unforeseen challenges due to the stringent movement control orders (MCO), leading to the business’s downfall and a debt of RM50,000.

The situation worsened when her partner reclaimed their investment, taking the stock with them.

With this adversity, Wan Nur Amierah has resorted to selling clothing, jewellery, and food on social media platforms to repay the accumulated debt.

She even made deliveries on a motorcycle.

Tadi cod popia crispy. Ada dua customer belum bayar lg sorang beli 3balang sorg lagi 5balang. Tak reply whatsapp bila minta loc. kenapa eh? Kita pregnant, naik motor tau cod. No rumah tak kasi, sorg no rumah kasi sampai depan rumah senyap. Done meratap. Baru nak tidur. Byee pic.twitter.com/ytqXBG40AK — Bunga (@bungaaael) January 9, 2024

Pagi ni struggle cod dulu popia crispy sebab cust nak cepat. Takut takdan masuk kerja. Dapat pulak org nak infaq. Alhamdulillah, jap lg straight terus ke klinik. Doakan mummy🧸 pic.twitter.com/0tsezJTyRG — Bunga (@bungaaael) January 8, 2024

Despite having paid off around RM32,000 over the course of three years, the recent months have been marked by her difficulty in meeting the monthly repayments, exacerbating the financial burden and facing pressure from creditors to make repayments.

However, Wan Nur Amierah remains determined to overcome this setback, continuing her online business efforts and garnering support from the online community.

Tiada kompromi ya. Benda ni lah buat aku ketar, hb low, takboleh tidur. Ugutan macam ni. Sumpah weh penat!!!! 31k kot aku dah bayar. Jumlah yg aku boleh beli kereta utk kemudahan anak aku. Dua bulan aku tak mampu terus ugut2 macam ni. Esok ada lah tu muncul depan rumah pic.twitter.com/Uo3EMYCVQa — Bunga (@bungaaael) January 8, 2024

Empowering Entrepreneurs: Navigating Financial Crises with Community Support and Innovation

Her story has not only shed light on the challenges small business owners encounter during economic downturns.

Still, it has also underscored the significant role of social media and community support in helping individuals navigate financial crises.

It serves as a testament to the resilience and determination of entrepreneurs in the face of adversity, highlighting the importance of innovation and adaptability in sustaining small businesses.

Furthermore, her experience emphasizes the power of community solidarity and online platforms in fostering economic recovery and offering a lifeline to those grappling with financial hardship.

Haaa kalau macam ni boleh bantu peniaga-peniaga kecil. https://t.co/rNMd0oIGwS — Afiq 𝕏 (@A_Hxrrxz) December 26, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.