Local Influencer Who Shared Video Of “Buying All Seats” Says She Did Not Book Entire Cinema To Herself

A few days ago, local beauty influencer Eriyca Baiduri drew attention on TikTok after she claimed to have booked an entire cinema for herself just to avoid a crowd.

“I’m an introvert! So I bought all the seats,” said the beauty content creator, who is popularly known as Madammu, in the TikTok video.

The 23-second clip seemingly proves her point as it pans across an empty cinema hall, proving that Eriyca and her companion were the only viewers in the hall.

As such, the clip caught many users’ attention on TikTok. While some were supportive and applauded her for the move, others were critical of her decision as they found it to be wasteful and snobbish.

“This is not an introvert but rather someone who is annoying,” commented one user.

Another user chimed in with similar remarks, asking Eriyca “Why did she not purchase the cinema instead?”

Whereas, the rest deemed her to be attention-seeking, purposely buying all of the seats to gain traction on social media.

Just a prank

However, Eriyca has clarified that she was merely joking in the TikTok video. She, in fact, did not book the cinema to herself and noted that the screening just had no other moviegoers.

She herself was shocked by this upon entering the theater with her husband.

“There is actually a plot twist. My husband and I went to see a movie after the school holidays. As soon as we got to the movie theater, we thought we entered the wrong hall.

“There was really no one there when we entered the hall. We were about to leave the hall but it seems that only my husband and I were watching at that time,” she said when speaking to mStar.

So, she decided to joke about booking the entire cinema to herself.

Safe to say that her joke did not go well as many users did not find it hilarious. Hence, let this be a lesson to be more careful about putting out a joke.

Although this may be a light matter, it is always advisable to not purposefully joke without thinking about the consequences.

What are some characteristics of an introvert?

But since we are on the subject matter, here are some characteristics that are the usual makeup of an introvert.

According to Hello Doctor, introverts are individuals who feel more comfortable focusing on their internal thoughts and ideas, as compared to what happens externally.

Introverts also enjoy spending time with just one or two people rather than a group of individuals.

Their other characteristics include;

Enjoy being alone and doing hobbies alone.

Having a small group of close contacts.

Possess a high level of motivation and intelligence in understanding one’s own feelings.

Enjoy learning things through observation.

Can be difficult to read at times given their quiet and reserved nature.

