Injured Father Saves Son From Being Kidnapped In Johor Bahru 

A 40-year-old Singaporean man recently had the misfortune of almost losing his seven-year-old son to kidnapping in Johor Bahru. The businessman, Lin, revealed that his son was nearly kidnapped by three unknown men on 12 December.

As seen in the CCTV camera footage, the incident occurred while the family was at Taman Pelangi, Johor Bahru, looking at a shoplot for Lin’s business. Lin was inside the premises while his two children were outside playing.

Not long after Lin had entered the building, a gold-coloured car suddenly appeared, stopping by the side of the road. A man then got out of the vehicle and attempted to kidnap Lin’s son.

Alarmed by the situation, Lin’s daughter immediately rushed inside to alert her parents about the incident.

“Suddenly I heard my daughter’s voice screaming for help. I went out and saw that my son was not there,” said Lin.

Successfully rescued

Without hesitation, Lin quickly got into his car and chased the group of kidnappers.

When he managed to stop the criminal’s car, Lin broke the window glass but did not succeed in taking his son because he was dragged for several metres before falling to the ground.

The struggle that took place caused him to suffer cuts on his hands and face that left him bleeding. Despite that, he got back up and got in the car to chase the suspect.

Shortly after that, he found the car at the side of the road near a traffic light. His traumatised son was inside the car all alone. It is understood that the kidnappers fled from the scene.

After rescuing his son, Lin immediately went to the police station in Johor Bahru to make a report regarding the incident.

Business partner believed to be the mastermind

Upon looking at the CCTV footage outside the premises, another man was found with the group of kidnappers who got into the golden car before the kidnapping happened.

Lin claimed that the man was none other than his Malaysian business partner.

Following that, the Johor Bahru police arrested a mechanic who is Lin’s 41-year-old business partner in front of the Taman Pelangi Police Station on the same day of the incident.

Johor Acting Police Chief Deputy Commissioner, M. Kumar said the suspect had done this purely for monetary benefits.

“It was not a business dispute that triggered the attempted abduction, but greed and disrespect for the law. The victim and the suspect were on good talking terms when the incident occurred,” he said.

The suspect, in fact, had planned on extorting RM300,000 from the victim despite knowing him for over six months.

As such, the suspect has been charged under Section 363 of the Penal Code. If convicted, he may face a seven-year imprisonment term.

His three other accomplices, however, are still being hunted by the police.

