Female Workers Received RM66.67 For Every RM100 Earned By Male Workers

Recent data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has revealed that the gender pay gap remains a significant issue in the country.

According to the Malaysian Gender Gap Index (MGGI) 2022 report, female workers continue receiving lower salaries than their male counterparts, indicating a persistent disparity in earnings.

The report highlights that female workers received a salary of RM66.67 for every RM100 earned by male workers, reflecting a substantial pay gap.

This discrepancy in earnings is a cause for concern, as it affects the financial well-being of female employees and contributes to gender inequality in the workforce.

Despite efforts to promote gender equality, the DOSM’s findings underscore the need for targeted interventions and policies to address the gender pay gap and create a more equitable work environment.

#DiversityMatters to us. As we are working towards building a gender-balanced and inclusive workplace, we are proud to be the first in Malaysia to be Equal-Salary certified. Currently, we have 40% female representation (cont) https://t.co/fnAQfFD025 pic.twitter.com/MdF1lKq4CK — Philip Morris Malaysia (@PhilipMorrisMY) March 8, 2020

The DOSM report is a critical reminder of the ongoing challenges female workers face in Malaysia.

It emphasizes the importance of implementing measures to ensure fair and equal compensation for all employees, regardless of gender.

Masalah guru-guru zaman 1960an dahulu:



1. Gaji guru wanita lebih rendah dari gaji guru lelaki

2. Guru-guru tak diberi kemudahan perubatan dan perumahan

3. Guru-guru tak dapat faedah duit pencen macam kakitangan awam lain — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) May 16, 2019

Closing the Gap: Paving the Way for Equal Pay and Opportunity

The gender pay gap in Malaysia persists due to various factors, including occupational disparities and unequal remuneration for similar roles.

For instance, male managers receive higher pay than their female counterparts, with a notable pay gap observed in managerial and professional roles.

The gender pay gap in Malaysia has, in fact, worsened compared to previous years.

Mengikut statistik Salary and Wages Survey Report 2016, secara putara, wanita dibayar 79 sen bagi setiap ringgit yang dibayar kepada lelaki. Jurang gaji di Malaysia amat ketara bukan sahaja di antara gender tetapi juga antara kaum, seksual orientasi dan sebagainya. #WomensMarchMY pic.twitter.com/kVTFxiNkNi — GerakanPembebasanWanita (@WanitaBebas_) March 4, 2018

Tackling this deteriorating issue demands a comprehensive approach involving specific interventions and policies to advance gender equality in the workplace.

Furthermore, increasing awareness about the repercussions of the gender pay gap and championing policy reforms are vital measures in fostering enhanced gender equality in work environments.

Even the highest legislative body in the country, Parliament, has engaged in extensive debates and discussions regarding this pressing issue of gender equality in the workforce.

