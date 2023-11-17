Uma Devi Shares Story Of Being First Indian Female Transit Officer For LRT Ampang Line

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many of us rely on public transport for our daily commute, especially the train services.

However, how many of us know the stories of the transit officers who are responsible for bringing us to our destinations safely?

Ask Rapid Kl shared a short video of Uma Devi Rengasamy, the first Indian female transit officer for the light rail transit’s (LRT) Ampang line.

“Uma Devi is the first Indian woman to serve as a KL Rapid Transit Officer. With 18 years of experience serving passengers along our train route, of course she has faced various challenges and obstacles to ensure you reach your destination,” AskRapidKL said.

Uma stated that she applied for the job as she wanted a change in her life. In the video we can see short clips of how she operates the LRT from her cockpit early in the morning.

“I feel very happy. 18 years felt like it went by very fast,” she said in the video.

She also said that the morning scenario makes her very happy in doing the job and she loves her job dearly.

Uma also hopes that in the future there will be more women who wishes to become a transit officer just like her.

Uma Devi merupakan wanita India pertama yang bertugas sebagai Pegawai Transit Rapid KL. Dengan 18 Tahun pengalaman berkhidmat buat penumpang di sepanjang laluan tren kami, sudah tentu pelbagai cabaran dan rintangan beliau telah hadapi demi memastikan anda sampai ke destinasi. pic.twitter.com/hLr8rDStIJ — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) November 16, 2023

Such videos remind us that there are many people behind the public transports that we take, and they make sure that our journey is smooth.

These people need to be appreciated for their hard work and dedication towards their jobs.

