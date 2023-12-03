Malaysian Traveler Sent Back Home While Assisting Younger Sibling at Seoul Airport

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent incident at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea, a Malaysian traveller faced unexpected complications upon arrival.

Iskandar Elman successfully entered Korea, but his younger sibling was subjected to further questioning by immigration authorities.

In a surprising turn of events, Iskandar found himself caught up in the investigation and was ultimately sent back home alongside his sibling.

He later shared the incident on Facebook, starting a conversation among netizens.

Challenges Faced by Malaysian Travelers: Addressing Visa Abuse and Ensuring Entry to South Korea

This incident raises concerns about the ongoing issue of Malaysians attempting to enter Korea as tourists but engaging in illegal work and overstaying their visas.

The case of Iskandar Elman serves as yet another example of the challenges faced by Malaysian travellers seeking entry into Korea.

Netizens said these are due to a pattern of Malaysians attempting to exploit the tourist visa system by engaging in unauthorized employment and overstaying their visas.

These actions not only violate immigration regulations but also tarnish the reputation of law-abiding Malaysian travellers.

It is important to note that this incident does not automatically blacklist Iskandar from future visits to South Korea.

However, it draws attention to the need for stricter enforcement and increased vigilance to prevent individuals from abusing the visa system.

Recently, there have been other incidents where Malaysians have been denied entry into South Korea.

One such incident involved a Malaysian woman turned away by South Korean immigration because she couldn’t produce her old passport for verification.

READ MORE: Wisma Putra Seeks Clarification Over Malaysians Being Denied Entry In South Korea

for solo travel recommended kalau dah pernah pergi korea before this so dalam passport ada bukti cop / sticker imigresen korea ☝🏻 https://t.co/R6EGooeBme — ♡ nurul (@bbljaeminn) November 16, 2023

Smooth Entry to Korea: Essential Tips for Malaysian Travelers

To ensure a smooth immigration process when visiting Korea, Malaysians can follow these tips:

Apply for K-ETA (Korea Electronic Travel Authorization): Since 2021, Malaysian passport holders must obtain a K-ETA before travelling to South Korea for short-term visits (up to 90 days) for tourism, business, or visiting family. The K-ETA can be obtained through an online application process. You should apply for K-ETA at least three days before your trip.

Familiarize yourself with the visa requirements: Understand the requirements and regulations before travelling to Korea. Malaysians eligible for visa waiver or visa-free entry must still comply with the specific conditions and restrictions.

Prepare necessary documents: Ensure you have all the required documents for your trip, including a valid passport with sufficient validity, return flight tickets, proof of accommodation, and any other supporting documents that immigration officers may request.

Be honest and straightforward during immigration interviews: When going through immigration, it is essential to answer any questions truthfully and provide accurate information. Avoid giving conflicting or misleading statements that may raise suspicion.

Maintain a good travel record: Having a clean travel record, with no previous immigration violations or overstays, can help establish your credibility as a law-abiding traveller.

It’s important to note that these tips are based on general information and may not cover all possible scenarios.

It is advisable to refer to official sources or consult with the relevant authorities for the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding travel restrictions and visa requirements.

Dear Malaysians, please don’t come working in Korea (inc other countries) illegally. Get yourself a visa. Tolonglah jangan datang jadi ‘PATI’. Masuk lokap / Xleh balik ke tanah air baru nak sibuk susahkan org. Haramkan kpop je tau tapi kerja secara haram tau pulak. — エリ🎼에리잉 🎼Eri (@put95eri) August 6, 2018

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.