Animal Malaysia Offers RM5,000 To Find Suspect Who Soaked 15 Kittens To Death 

Not everyone is fond of cats. Despite their various adorable qualities, it is understandable if one does not particularly enjoy their company. That said, it is never excusable to mistreat them in any way.

Hence, imagine our shock when we learned that an individual had soaked 15 kittens to death. As seen in the post by the Malaysia Animal Association, the individual committed the crime on 29 November in the Jerantut Market in Pahang.

Their actions, fortunately, were noticed by a nearby resident in Jerantut, who reported the matter to the association.

As such, the organisation is currently seeking the help of the public to track down the cruel individual who committed the crime. In fact, a reward of RM5,000 will be granted to anyone who succeeds in finding the perpetrator.

“A reward of RM5,000 is being offered to anyone who succeeds in preventing the brutal killing of these 15 poor kittens to demand justice to prevent worse incidents from happening again,” said the organisation on their Instagram.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the matter can contact Malaysia Animal Crime Transparency (MyAct) at 010-5394749.

The best part? The organisation promises that the identity of the witness will not be disclosed publicly.

“The Malaysian Animal Association guarantees the confidentiality of the information of the main witness who succeeded in unraveling this psychopathic criminal case so that he can be tried in court and receive punishment for the cruelty he committed.”

If found, the individual can be fined and jailed as animal cruelty is an offense under the law.

Rightfully mad

Many in the comment section were naturally taken aback by the incident. Users were certainly appalled at the individual’s cruelty.

One user, wrote, “Allahuakbar.. it hurts my heart to see an innocent cat… how cruel this person must be. I hope they get punished in this world and in the afterlife.”

Another user, Intan Haris, commented, “This is not a human but a devil. May there be justice for this innocent creature. Viral this case!”

While other users like Aris Remigius, hope that the perpetrator will be caught as soon as possible.

We could not have agreed more with the netizens in the comment section. We do certainly hope that this individual will be caught and punished for their crime.

