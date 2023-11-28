Elephants Trample On Axia With Family Of Three Inside

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A family of three had a terrifying experience at KM55 on the East-West Highway last Sunday. The couple and their son, who were traveling from Penang to Terengganu, got their car trampled by a herd of elephants.

According to Gerik OCPD Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood, this happened because the couple had crashed into an elephant calf while negotiating a left bend along the highway.

“The family, from Penang, were on their way to Jertih, Terengganu. Upon reaching the location, which was located before the Titiwangsa rest and restoration stop, the car slammed into the young elephant that was walking on the road with the herd,” he said in a statement.

“Shortly after the incident, five elephants then stepped on the car,” he added, noting that it had been drizzling and foggy during the time of the incident.

But the herd of elephants quickly left once the calf got back up on its feet.

Fortunately, the victims were unhurt despite being inside the car during the incident. The same, however, cannot be said about their Perodua Axia car as it sustained severe damage from the incident.

The vehicle was damaged at its front, back, and left side in the incident.

To prevent this from happening again, Supt Zulkifli has urged drivers and motorists to exercise caution when driving in the area.

“We want to advise road users on the highway to be extra careful when in the area, as there is a herd of elephants there,” he said.

