BMW Driver Injured After Car Plummets From Third Floor Of Parking Lot In Setia Alam

A local driver fell from the third floor of the Top Glove Tower in Setia Alam yesterday (14 January) after his BMW crashed against a wall in the parking lot.

The victim reportedly lost control and hit two cars, before crashing into the wall and plummeting from the third floor.

“Initial investigation found that the incident happened when a BMW car lost control and hit a Perodua Myvi car and a Proton Persona that were parked on the 3rd floor of the Top Glove Tower.

“The BMW hit the concrete wall of the parking area and then fell from the 3rd floor,” read the official statement from Shah Alam District Police Chief Mohd Iqbal Bin Ibrahim.

The authorities were notified of the incident at about 1:06am

Fortunately, the driver only suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The driver of the BMW, a 41-year-old Chinese male, sustained injuries and was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for treatment.”

No other casualties were reported from the incident.

That said, there has yet to be an update on the current condition of the victim. In addition, the case is also currently being investigated by the authorities.

The case is being investigated under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Members of the public who have information on the case are encouraged to come forward and assist the authorities with the case.

“Witnesses or members of the public with information are asked to assist the investigation by contacting the Investigating Officer of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) of the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters, Inspector Muhammad Hasrul Suhiami at 011-31215697.”

